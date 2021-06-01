Download Exam Schedules for Prelims/Mains/PET/CBRT and other @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in





Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for exams together with preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT on its official web site – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Revised Calendar 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the revised examination calendar 2021 to be carried out in the course of the 12 months 2021 for the varied main notifications. Candidates who’ve a part of numerous spherical of choice course of together with Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT and other can test the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021. Candidates can test the small print examination schedule to be carried out by Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) within the 12 months 2021 which is on the market on its official web site – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 launched by Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC), candidates can test the small print examination schedule to be carried out from June to December 2021. These examination had been both postponed or cancelled as a consequence of COVID-19 and lockdown scenario.

Fee has launched the small print examination scheduled together with Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST and other for all of the exams to be carried out by GPSC. Candidates who’ve utilized for the varied Examinations to be carried out underneath GPSC can test the small print GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 on its official web site. You may test the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.

Direct Hyperlink for GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Main Exams

You Might Learn Additionally

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Administrative/Police Providers, Tehsildar and other Posts

Authorities Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Authorities Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Ability Take a look at and all dwell Updates

The right way to Download: GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Main Exams