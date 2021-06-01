Download Exam Schedules for Prelims/Mains/PET/CBRT and other @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for exams together with preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT on its official web site – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
GPSC Revised Calendar 2021: Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the revised examination calendar 2021 to be carried out in the course of the 12 months 2021 for the varied main notifications. Candidates who’ve a part of numerous spherical of choice course of together with Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST/CBRT and other can test the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021. Candidates can test the small print examination schedule to be carried out by Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) within the 12 months 2021 which is on the market on its official web site – gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.
As per the GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 launched by Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC), candidates can test the small print examination schedule to be carried out from June to December 2021. These examination had been both postponed or cancelled as a consequence of COVID-19 and lockdown scenario.
Fee has launched the small print examination scheduled together with Preliminary/Mains/PET/PST and other for all of the exams to be carried out by GPSC. Candidates who’ve utilized for the varied Examinations to be carried out underneath GPSC can test the small print GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 on its official web site. You may test the identical additionally with the direct hyperlink given under.
Direct Hyperlink for GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Main Exams
The right way to Download: GPSC Revised Calendar 2021 for All Main Exams
- Go to official web site of Gujarat Public Service Fee- -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
- Go to the Information & Occasion Particulars Part out there on the house web page.
- Click on on the hyperlink “Up to date Calendar for the Examinations to be carried out in the course of the 12 months 2021 as on 31.05.2021” out there on the house web page.
- You’ll get the PDF of the specified GPSC Revised Calendar 2021.
- Candidates are suggested to obtain and save the identical for your future reference.
