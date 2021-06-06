Download Godzilla vs Kong APK, get global version Link



PUBG Cellular 1.4: Download Godzilla vs Kong APK, Get Global Version Link & Set up Information: Season 19 is upon us & this time PUBG Cellular is introducing a rip-roaring Monster Verse occasion together with numerous new options. The immensely common battle royale recreation is collaborating with the most recent film installment of Monster verse, Godzilla vs Kong. With an explosive field workplace launch, the film had garnered lots of consideration & is now extremely acclaimed worldwide. Under, you will discover the direct APK Download hyperlink for PUBG Cellular 1.4 Version and a Step-by-step information on the right way to set up & play it.





Right here’s the obtain Link for PUBG Cellular 1.4 (Godzilla vs. Kong) APK: Download (990MB)

The way to Download & Set up PUBG Cellular 1.4 APK Global Replace? PUBG Cellular x Godzilla vs. Kong

Step 1: To start the set up course of, gamers have to obtain the PUBG Cellular 1.4 APK file from the Direct Download hyperlink.

Step 2: After the obtain is full, gamers have to allow the “Set up from unknown supply”. Ignore this step if achieved already.

Step 3: Find & Set up the downloaded APK file in your gadget

Step 4: After set up, open the sport & obtain all the mandatory sources. As soon as the method has full gamers might restart the sport & benefit from the all new Titan theme on the battlegrounds.

Try what’s new in PUBG Cellular 1.4 Global Version? PUBG Cellular x Godzilla vs Kong

A ton of latest content material has dropped within the Beta Version. Gamers can now expertise monster-themed basic matches on the battlegrounds.

Godzilla theme in Erangle.

Kong theme in Sanhok.

Mecha Godzilla theme in Livik.

Spawn Island Cinematic

Titans Strike

Apex Provide Camp

PvE mob settlements

New Car: Coupe RB

New Taking pictures Mode: OTS (Over the Shoulder)

Gun optimization and steadiness

Fundamental Efficiency Enhancements

Royale Cross S19: Traverse (begins Might 17)

Safety Enhancements

New Associates Options

Patch Updates

The all-new TDM Map Hangar can be dwell within the recreation.

Through the occasion interval, these are the dates when monsters will make their appearances of their respective maps.

Godzilla in Erangle: Might 11 – June 8

Kong in Sanhok: Might 15 – June 8

Mechagodzilla in Livik: Might 20 – June 8

