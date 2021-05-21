Download India Post Office Selection List For NE Postal Circle





Indian Post, North East Postal Circle has launched the consequence for the publish of Gramin Dak Sevek (GDS) below Cycle 3. Candidates can obtain NE GDS Consequence from the official web site of India Post – appost.in.

North East GDS Consequence Hyperlink is given beneath. A advantage checklist containing the small print of shortlisted candidates has been ready by India Post Office for North East Area.The candidates can obtain North East Postal Circle GDS Consequence, straight, by the hyperlink:

North East GDS Consequence Download Hyperlink

A complete of 900 candidates are shortlisted for Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Agartala, Arunachal Pradesh, 595 Dharmanagar and Meghalaya. The results of 42 candidates is withheld as per competent authority orders.

As per North East GDS Consequence PDF – “The Selection is predicated on the advantage of the candidates with regards to the publish utilized. The choice is topic to verification of unique certificates and acceptance by the Recruiting Authority solely”.

The best way to Download North East GDS Consequence 2021 ?

Go to the official web site of India Post i.e.appost.in. Click on on the hyperlink that reads, ‘North East (948Posts)’, given below the “Outcomes Launched” part of the homepage on the left nook. Download NE GDS Consequence PDF Examine the small print of the chosen candidates

India Post had invited functions for filling up 948 vacancies for the publish of Department Post Grasp (BPM), Assistant Department Post Grasp (ABPM) and Dav Sevak until 07 December 2020.