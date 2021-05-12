Download Junior Officer Selection List for Interview @saraswatbank.com





Saraswat Financial institution Jr Officer Outcome 2021: Saraswat Cooperative Financial institution Restricted has launched the results of on-line examination for the submit of Junior Officer. Candidates, who’ve appeared in Saraswat Financial institution Junior Officer Examination on 03 April 2021, can obtain Saraswat Financial institution Jr Officer Outcome from the official web site i.e. saraswatbank.com.

Saraswat Financial institution Outcome Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain Saraswat Financial institution JO Outcome, straight, via the hyperlink under

Saraswat Financial institution Jr Officer Interview

A Whole 9,378 candidates appeared for the examination. Of which, 443 candidates are certified for interview. Saraswat Financial institution Jr Officer Interview Particulars equivalent to date, time and venue shall be notified later

Saraswat Financial institution Jr Officer Outcome Download Hyperlink

How one can Download Saraswat Financial institution Jr Officer Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official web site of Saraswat Financial institution – saraswatbank.com Go to ‘Profession’ Tab, given on the high of homepage A brand new web page will open the place you might be required to click on on ‘List of Candidates Shortlisted for Interview – Click on Right here’​ Download Saraswat Financial institution Outcome PDF

Saraswat Financial institution had launched commercial inviting purposes for recruitment of 150 Junior Officers (Advertising and marketing & Operations) for vacancies at varied areas together with Mumbai area Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Ratnagiri, Goa, Karnataka (Bengaluru / Belgaum / Hubli) & Gujarat (Ahmedabad / Rajkot / Surat / Vadodara). In response, 12,322 purposes had been acquired by the Financial institution.