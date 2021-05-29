Download Lab Tech 2nd Final Selection List @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in





RSMSSB Lab Technician 2nd Final Selection List: Rajasthan Workers Selection Board (RSMSSB) has launched the second remaining record of candidates for the submit of Lab Technician on its web site. All those that appeared within the RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Examination can obtain their consequence by the official web site of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 towards the commercial quantity 02/2020 was performed on 12 June 2020. The primary record of the chosen candidates was launched on 26 March 2021. Now, the board has uploaded the second record of the chosen candidates on its web site. Candidates can examine their consequence at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

In keeping with the second record, a complete of 429 candidates have been chosen for the submit of Lab Technician out of which 14 are for TSP and 425 are non-tsp. Candidates can obtain Lab Technician Consequence PDF by clicking on the offered hyperlink.

Tips on how to Download RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Consequence?

Go to the official web site of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on on the ‘Consequence’ Tab. It should redirect you to a brand new web page. Click on on the hyperlink that reads ‘Paramedical (Lab Tech.) 2020: 2nd List of Lastly Chosen Candidates’. A PDF shall be opened. Download RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Consequence and reserve it for future reference.

Download RSMSSB Lab Technician 2021 Consequence

The provisional record of the chosen candidates is remaining. Candidates can examine roll quantity smart Lab Technician 2021 2nd record of Consequence and minimize off marks within the offered hyperlink of PDF. A complete of 1098 vacancies shall be recruited by Rajasthan Paramedical Recruitment out of which 1119 vacancies are Lab Technician and 1058 for Radiographer.

