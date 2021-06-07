Download List @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check CCE Cut-Off Here



BPSC sixty fourth Closing Outcome 2021 Download: Bihar Public Service Fee (BPSC) has launched the ultimate results of sixty fourth CCE 2021 right this moment i.e. on 06 June 2021. Candidates can obtain BPSC sixty fourth Closing Outcome PDF from the official web site of BPSC i.e.bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC sixty fourth choice checklist has been ready on the idea of efficiency in mains examination and interview. A complete of 1454 candidates are lastly chosen for varied providers.

BPSC sixty fourth Closing consequence Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain BPSC Outcome sixty fourth, straight, via the hyperlink under:

BPSC sixty fourth Outcome Download Hyperlink

BPSC sixty fourth Closing Cut-Off

Based on the stories, the minimize off marks for normal class is 535, 513 for normal girls , 490 for SC Males, 490 for SC girls, 514 for ST class, 513 for SC girls, 516 for EBC, 495 for EBC girls, 535 for Backward Class, and 511 cutoff Marks for Backward Girls Candidates.

BPSC sixty fourth Marksheet



The marksheet for BPSC sixty fourth Prelims Examination and BPSC sixty fourth Mains Examination shall be out there quickly on the official web site. Candidates can obtain BPSC sixty fourth Marks utilizing Roll No. & Date of Beginning or Registration No. & Date of Birht by clicking on Marksheet column, as soon as launched.

The way to Download BPSC sixty fourth Closing Outcome 2021 ?



Go to official web site of BPSC – bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on on the hyperlink – ‘Closing Outcomes: For sixty fourth Mixed Aggressive Examination’ Download BPSC sixty fourth Closing Outcome PDF Check Particulars of Chosen Candidates

BPSC Web site

The fee had performed sixty fourth CCE Interview within the month of December 2020 and January 2021 for a complete of 3799 Candidates from 01 December to 10 Feb 2021. Shortlisted candidates had been known as for medical take a look at.BPSC Medical Check was held at PMCH Patna on 09 April 2021 at 11.30 A.M.

BPSC CCE Pre Examination was held on 16 December 2018 and sixty fourth Civil Prelims Outcome was declared on 16 February 2019 through which 295444 candidates appeared out of which 190109 candidates certified the examination. BPSC sixty fourth Primary Examination held from 12 July to 16 July 2019 and 3799 candidates have been certified within the Mains examination.

A complete of 1465 vacancies had been notified by the fee for the posts resembling Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Govt Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer and so forth. via BPSC sixty fourth CCE.