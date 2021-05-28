Download MO, FHW and Other Posts PDF @vmc.gov.in





Vadodara Municipal Company (VMC)has launched the ultimate reply key for the submit of Multi Goal Well being Employee (MPHW), Feminine Well being Employee (FHW), Medical Officer (MO), Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Dy Chief Accountant and Auditor. Candidates can obtain VMC Reply Key on vmc.gov.in.

VMC MPHW Ultimate Reply Key 2021: Vadodara Municipal Company (VMC) has launched the ultimate reply key for the submit of Multi Goal Well being Employee (MPHW), Feminine Well being Employee (FHW), Medical Officer (MO), Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Dy Chief Accountant and Auditor. Candidates can obtain VMC Reply Key from the official web site of VMC – vmc.gov.in.

VMC MPHW Ultimate Reply Key Hyperlink is given beneath. The candidates can obtain VMC Ultimate Reply Key, straight, by the hyperlink beneath:

VMC MPHW Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

VMC FHW Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

VMC Lab Technician Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

VMC MO Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

VMC Pharmacist Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

VMC Dy Chief Accountant Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

VMC Auditor Ultimate Reply Key Download Hyperlink

How one can Download VMC MPHW Ultimate Reply Key 2021 ?

Go to official web site of VMC i.e. vmc.gov.in Click on on ‘Ultimate Reply key for the Submit of (1) V311 – Feminine Well being Employee (2) V312 – Lab Technician (3) V313 – Medical Officer, (4) V314 – Multi Goal Well being Employee (5) V315 – Pharmacist’ given below ‘Providers Part’ of the homepage It would redirect you to a brand new web page the place you might be required to click on on ‘PDF’ below ‘Reply Key’ given towards V311 – FHW Ultimate Reply Key or V312 – Laboratory Technician Ultimate Reply Key or V313 – Medical Officer Ultimate Reply Key or V314 – MPHW Ultimate Reply Key or V315 – Pharmacist Ultimate Reply Key or V290 – Dy Chief Accountant Ultimate reply Key or V299 – Auditor Ultimate reply Key Download MPHW Ultimate Reply Key PDF

MPHW Examination for Paramedical Posts was performed on 28 March 2021 and reply key have been uploaded within the month of April 2021.