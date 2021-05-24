Download MP High Court Civil Judge List for Mains Exam, Final Answer Key and Cut-Off Here

Download MP High Court Civil Judge List for Mains Examination, Final Answer Key and Cut-Off Here





MP High Court has launched the end result together with closing reply key and cut-off of prelims examination for the put up of Civil Judge on mphc.gov.in. Download Here

MP Civil Judge Consequence 2021: MP High Court has launched the end result together with closing reply key and cut-off of Civil Judge Class-2 (Entry Ijevel) ()nline Preliminary I?xam-2019 (Part-II). Candidates, who appeared in MP High Court Examination 2019 on 20 March 2021, can obtain MPCJ Consequence from the official web site of MP High Court i.e. mphc.gov.in.

MP Civil Judge Consequence Hyperlink can also be given under. The candidates can obtain MP High Court Consequence, instantly, by way of the hyperlink under:

MP Civil Judge Consequence Download Hyperlink

MP Civil Judge Mains Examination 2021

A complete of 1942 candidates have certified for the mains examination. The candidates whose roll quantity is out there within the listing will now seem for mains examination. MP Civil Judge Mains Examination shall be notified later.

Earlier than showing within the mains examination, the shortlisted candidates are to submit their duly crammed Utility Type along-with self attested copies of related paperwork by mentioning the identify of put up on the high of the envelope with Examination Cell, Administrative Constructing, High Court of M. P., Jabalpur (M.P.), Pin Code-482001 (through put up or by hand) on or earlier than 09 July 2021.

The candidates can obtain MPCJ Mains Utility Type by way of the PDF Hyperlink given above

MP Civil Judge Cut-Off

Class Cut-Off No of Posts No. of Certified Candidates UR 115 102 1134 OBC 105 29 314 SC 88 33 337 ST 82 88 159 Whole 252 1942

MPCJ Prelims Marks

Candidates can view their marks after 5 days by login on the identical web site on which their admit playing cards have been generated i.e. www.mphc.gov.in through the use of their ID (On-line utility no.) and password.

