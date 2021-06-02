Download Non CSG AM, Manager and Legal Officer Selection List for Interview





RBI Outcome 2021: Reserve Financial institution of India (RBI) has launched the results of on-line examination for the Non-CSG Posts equivalent to Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha), Assistant Manager (Protocol & Safety), Manager and Legal Officer in Grade B. Candidates, who appeared in RBI Non CSG Examination on 10 April 2021, can obtain RBI AM Outcome and Different from the official web site of RBI Profession i.e. alternatives.rbi.org.in

RBI Outcome Hyperlinks are given beneath. The candidates can obtain RBI Non CSG Outcome, straight, via the hyperlinks beneath:

RBI AM Rajbhasha Outcome Download Hyperlink

RBI AM Outcome Download Hyperlink for Protocal and Safety

RBI Manager Outcome Download Hyperlink

RBI Legal Officer Outcome Download Hyperlink

RBI Non CSG Outcome Discover

RBI Interview for Non CSG

Candidates whose roll quantity is obtainable within the listing will now seem for the interview spherical. The date and time for the interview will probably be introduced in the end.

RBI Interview Admit Card for Non CSG

The interview name letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will probably be despatched to above shortlisted candidates (in the end) on their registered electronic mail deal with. Candidates are requested to verify their mailbox repeatedly, together with spam and junk field for the identical.

All of the shortlisted candidates are suggested to take print out of the interview name letter via their E-mail ID and convey its onerous copy on the day of interview together with ORIGINAL paperwork in help of their eligibility for verification.

All shortlisted candidates ought to submit paperwork equivalent to BIO-DATA (crammed in authentic and scanned), Proof of Date of Delivery,Certificates of Instructional Qualification, Expertise Certificates, Caste Certificates and many others. newest by 15 June 2021 to RBISB on e-mail ID [email protected] (It might even be famous that every one future correspondence and queries relating to submission of bio-data and paperwork needs to be made on the above e-mail ID solely).

Please notice following factors fastidiously whereas sending paperwork: Paperwork needs to be despatched from registered e-mail ID solely. All Paperwork have to be in PDF format and self-certified. Web page measurement of the doc to be A4. The Bio-data needs to be scanned in one separate PDF file and all different paperwork needs to be scanned in one other single PDF file (complete two PDF recordsdata solely – one for Bio-data and one other for the remaining all different paperwork) in the identical serial as talked about beneath. The scale of the e-mail mustn’t exceed 20 MB. Please be sure that Paperwork uploaded are clear and readable. Whereas sending above paperwork, e-mail topic needs to be Registration Quantity-Identify of the Candidate-Put up identify (Legal Officer / Manager-Tech Civil / AM – Rajbhasha / AM (P&S) and Bio-data / Paperwork (because the case could also be).

