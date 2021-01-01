Download Prelims Cut-Off, 3224 Qualified for State Tax Inspector Mains Exam

Download Prelims Lower-Off, 3224 Qualified for State Tax Inspector Mains Exam





Gujarat Public Service Fee (GPSC) has launched the results of prelims examination date for the submit of State Inspector Exam. Candidates, who appeared in GPSC STI Prelims Exam on 07 March 2021, can obtain GPSC State Tax Inspector Prelims Consequence from the official web site of GPSC -gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Consequence Hyperlink is given under. The candidates may obtain GPSC STI Consequence, instantly, via the hyperlink under:

GPSC State Inspector Tax Inspector Consequence Download Hyperlink

GPSC State Tax Inspector Mains Exam

A complete of 3224 candidates are certified to seem for the mains examination. All certified candidates are required to fill on-line Utility Kind for the mains examination. GPSC STI Important Exam shall be carried out on 10 & 11 July 2021 at Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar Centre.

GPSC State Tax Inspector Lower-Off

Class Lower-Off Normal Male 70.03 Normal Feminine 62.71 EWS Male 70.03 EWS Feminine 61.17 SEBC Male 70.03 SEBC Feminine 62.71 SC Male 70.03 SC Feminine 61.07 ST Male 60.66 ST Feminine 48.60

As per Ultimate Reply key declared for Paper-1 (STP), Three (3) questions are cancelled. Due to this fact, it’s determined by the Fee to equally distribute the marks of cancelled questions amongst 197 questions on pro-rata foundation, as such analysis has been carried out by treating every query with 1.015 mark for the appropriate reply and (-) 0.305 mark for the flawed/a number of encoded/clean reply for Paper-1 on this consequence

GPSC State Tax Inspector Marks

All Candidates can view their obtained marks from 21 Could 2021 at 4 pm onwards through the use of his/her credentials on web-link to be displayed on Fee’s web site.

The way to Download GPSC State Tax Inspector Consequence 2021 ?

GPSC STI recruitment is being achieved for filling 243 State Tax Inspector, Class-2 Posts.