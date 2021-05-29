Download Roll No. Wise Constable Animal Transport-2018 Merit @itbpolice.nic.in





ITBP Constable Ultimate End result 2018: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Drive (ITBP) has launched the Roll Quantity clever record of candidates lastly chosen to the publish of Constable (Animal Transport) 2018 Recruitment on its web site. Candidates who appeared within the examination can now obtain their consequence by means of the official web site of ITBP.i.e.itbpolice.nic.in.

The ITBP Constable Animal Transport 2018 Examination was held on 16 February 2020 and the doc verification spherical and Detailed Medical Examination was carried out from 17 to 19 November 2020 at Base Hospital, ITBP New Delhi. The ultimate record of feminine and male candidates now have been uploaded to the official web site. All candidates are suggested to Download ITBP Constable Ultimate End result 2018 by clicking on the supplied hyperlink.

This drive was accomplished to recruit 85 vacancies for the Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial publish of Constable (Animal Transport) in Group ‘C’ on a short lived foundation. The net utility for a similar was began on 15 October 2018 and closed on 13 November 2018. The candidates will get a wage within the pay scale Degree – 3 within the Pay Matrix Rs. 21700 – 69100 (as per seventh CPC) after the appointment.

Download ITBP Constable Animal Transport End result 2018

The publish will carry Dearness Allowance, Ration Cash, Package Upkeep Allowance as admissible on occasion, Particular Compensatory Allowance whereas posted in specified border areas, free uniform, free lodging or HRA, Transport Allowance, Free depart move and another allowance as admissible within the Drive on occasion underneath the foundations/directions. They are going to be coated underneath New Restructured Outlined Contributory Pension Scheme.

