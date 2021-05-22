Download SES AE Selection List for Interview





Chhattisgarh Public Service Fee (CGPSC) has launched the results of State Engineering Service Examination 2020-21. Candidates, who appeared in CGPSC State Engineering Service Examination on 15 January 2021, can obtain CGPSC Engineering Service Outcome from the official web site – psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC State Engineering Service Outcome Hyperlink is given under. The candidates can obtain CGPSC AE Outcome, straight, by way of the hyperlink under:

CGPSC State Engineering Service Outcome Download Hyperlink

CGPSC State Engineering Service Interview

A complete of 267 candidates are certified within the written examination. All shortlisted candidates, whose roll quantity is on the market within the listing, are required to seem in CGPSC State Engineering Service Interview. The interview particulars shall be told in the end.

The way to Download CGPSC State Engineering Service Outcome 2021 ?