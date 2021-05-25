Download SSB JK 4th Class Merit List PDF Link Here



JKSSB Class 4 Consequence 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Providers Choice Board (JKSSB) has launched the results of on-line written examination for the publish of Class IV (4th Class). Candidates, who appeared in JKSSB 4th Class Examination on 27 February, 28 February and 01 March 2021, can obtain JKSSB Consequence from the official web site – jkssb.nic.in. As per official discover, “The tentative advantage/results of the candidates for UT/Divisional/District cadre posts have been ready, which could be considered on the official web site of J&Ok Providers Choice Board”.

JKSSB Class IV Consequence Link is given under. The candidates also can obtain JKSSB Class 4 Consequence, instantly, by the hyperlink under:

JKSSB Class IV Consequence Download Link

JKSSB Class IV Consequence Discover

The way to Download JKSSB Class IV Consequence 2021 ?

Go to official web site of JKSSB i.e. jkssb.nic.in Click on on the hyperlink ‘ View Tentative Consequence/Merit List for Class IV posts marketed vide Notification No 01 of 2020’ given on the left nook on the homepage A brand new web page will probably be open (https://jkssbresult.azurewebsites.internet/) nter the captcha code to view the Rating List PDF Download JKSSB Class 4th Consequence PDF Examine checklist of chosen candidates

JKSSB Class 4 Doc Verification

JKSSB will put together a shortist of candidates based mostly on the advantage obtained by them and in accordance with the Guidelines governing the topic. The Schedule for Doc Verification of shortlisted candidates shall be notified individually.

The J&Ok Providers Choice Board, shall make allocation of Cadres/Departments in favour of profitable candidates after the doc verification on the premise of advantage cum desire methodology, topic to fulfilment of all eligibility circumstances.

Any candidate desirous of creating illustration with regard to V. place assigned to him/her within the tentative advantage/Consequence sheet, might achieve this inside per week by e-mail on official electronic mail handle [email protected] Such illustration shall be disposed off in accordance with the extant Guidelines.

Additional, the Board additionally reserves the correct to make any corrections adjustments within the information at any later date as could also be discovered essential Suo motto or on the request of the candidate(s) on the premise of documentary proof, if any.

JKSSB had performed the net written examination for the publish of Sub-Inspector, Business Taxes, Assistant Compiler, Area Assistant III, Area Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Retailer Keeper, Divisional Cadre Kashmir, Depot Assistant and Class-IV underneath PM Bundle for Kashmiri Migrants and Non Kashmiri Migrants on 27 February 2021, 28 February 2021 and 01 March 2021. A complete of three.28 lakhs of candidates had appeared within the examination.

JKSSB Class 4th Class Reply Key was launched in March 2021. Objections have been invited from 02 March 2021 to 05 March 2021. On 22 April 2021, the fee has additionally launched the ultimate reply keys.

In April, JKSSB had activated the hyperlink of district desire for the candidates who’ve participated in JKSSB Class 4 Examination and never submitted their order of desire for allotment.

JKSSB had printed the notification for filling up a complete of 8575 vacancies for District/ Divisional / Union Territory (UT) Cadre Posts of Class –IV in Numerous Departments underneath provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Particular Recruitment) on 26 June 2020. On-line Functions have been invited from 10 July to 25 August 2020.