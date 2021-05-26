Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here

May 26, 2021
0 Comment
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has revealed a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021 on upsssc.gov.in. Test Academic Qualification, Age Restrict, Exam Sample, Choice Course of Here

UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has revealed a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021. That is eligibility take a look at for making use of upcoming Group C vacancies underneath UPSSSC. Eligible and candidates can apply on-line for UP PET 2021 from 25 Could 2021 on official web site i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The final date of UPSSSC PET Software Type is 21 June 2021.

Candidates looking for to look for UP PET Exam needs to be Excessive College Handed and their needs to be 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can examine extra particulars on the examination within the PDF Hyperlink given under:

UP PET Notification Download

UP PET On-line Software

UPSSSC PET Essential Dates

  1. Beginning Date of On-line Software – 25 Could 2021
  2. Final Date of On-line Software – 21 Could 2021
  3. UP PET Date – to be introduced later

UPSSSC PET Emptiness Particulars

Group C Posts

UP PET Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification

Excessive College/Intermediate or equal

UP PET Age Restrict:

18 to 40 years

UPSSSC PET Exam Sample

 

Topic Identify

Complete No of Questions

Marks

Time

Indian Historical past

5

5

 2 hours

Indian Nationwide Motion

05

05

Geography

05

05

Indian Economic system

05

05

Indian Structure & Public Administration

05

05

Normal Science

05

05

Elementary Arithmetic

05

05

Normal Hindi

05

05

Normal English

05

05

Logical Reasoning

05

05

Present Affairs

10

10

Normal Consciousness

10

10

Evaluation of two unread passages

10

10

Graph Interpretation

10

10

Desk Interpretation Evaluation

10

10

Complete

100

100

  
  • The examination will probably be carried out in offline mode
  • There will probably be damaging marking of 0.25 marks

The candidates can examine UPSSSC PET Syllabus within the PDF hyperlink given above.

How one can Apply for UPSSSC PET 2021 ?

The candidates can apply on official web site of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in) from 25 Could to 21 June 2021.

