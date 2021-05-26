Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here





Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has revealed a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021 on upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has revealed a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021. That is eligibility take a look at for making use of upcoming Group C vacancies underneath UPSSSC. Eligible and candidates can apply on-line for UP PET 2021 from 25 Could 2021 on official web site i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The final date of UPSSSC PET Software Type is 21 June 2021.

Candidates looking for to look for UP PET Exam needs to be Excessive College Handed and their needs to be 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can examine extra particulars on the examination within the PDF Hyperlink given under:

UPSSSC PET Essential Dates

Beginning Date of On-line Software – 25 Could 2021 Final Date of On-line Software – 21 Could 2021 UP PET Date – to be introduced later

UPSSSC PET Emptiness Particulars

Group C Posts

UP PET Eligibility Standards

Academic Qualification

Excessive College/Intermediate or equal

UP PET Age Restrict:

18 to 40 years

UPSSSC PET Exam Sample

Topic Identify Complete No of Questions Marks Time Indian Historical past 5 5 2 hours Indian Nationwide Motion 05 05 Geography 05 05 Indian Economic system 05 05 Indian Structure & Public Administration 05 05 Normal Science 05 05 Elementary Arithmetic 05 05 Normal Hindi 05 05 Normal English 05 05 Logical Reasoning 05 05 Present Affairs 10 10 Normal Consciousness 10 10 Evaluation of two unread passages 10 10 Graph Interpretation 10 10 Desk Interpretation Evaluation 10 10 Complete 100 100

The examination will probably be carried out in offline mode

There will probably be damaging marking of 0.25 marks

The candidates can examine UPSSSC PET Syllabus within the PDF hyperlink given above.

How one can Apply for UPSSSC PET 2021 ?

The candidates can apply on official web site of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in) from 25 Could to 21 June 2021.