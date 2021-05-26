Download UP Pre Exam Notification Here
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has revealed a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021 on upsssc.gov.in. Test Academic Qualification, Age Restrict, Exam Sample, Choice Course of Here
UPSSSC PET 2021 Notification: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Servaice Choice Fee (UPSSSC), Lucknow has revealed a notification for UP Preliminary Examination Check (PET) 2021. That is eligibility take a look at for making use of upcoming Group C vacancies underneath UPSSSC. Eligible and candidates can apply on-line for UP PET 2021 from 25 Could 2021 on official web site i.e. upsssc.gov.in. The final date of UPSSSC PET Software Type is 21 June 2021.
Candidates looking for to look for UP PET Exam needs to be Excessive College Handed and their needs to be 18 years to 40 years. Candidates can examine extra particulars on the examination within the PDF Hyperlink given under:
UP PET Notification Download
UP PET On-line Software
UPSSSC PET Essential Dates
- Beginning Date of On-line Software – 25 Could 2021
- Final Date of On-line Software – 21 Could 2021
- UP PET Date – to be introduced later
UPSSSC PET Emptiness Particulars
Group C Posts
UP PET Eligibility Standards
Academic Qualification
Excessive College/Intermediate or equal
UP PET Age Restrict:
18 to 40 years
UPSSSC PET Exam Sample
|Topic Identify
|
Complete No of Questions
|
Marks
|
Time
|
Indian Historical past
|
5
|
5
|2 hours
|
Indian Nationwide Motion
|
05
|
05
|
Geography
|
05
|
05
|
Indian Economic system
|
05
|
05
|
Indian Structure & Public Administration
|
05
|
05
|
Normal Science
|
05
|
05
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
05
|
05
|
Normal Hindi
|
05
|
05
|
Normal English
|
05
|
05
|
Logical Reasoning
|
05
|
05
|
Present Affairs
|
10
|
10
|
Normal Consciousness
|
10
|
10
|
Evaluation of two unread passages
|
10
|
10
|
Graph Interpretation
|
10
|
10
|
Desk Interpretation Evaluation
|
10
|
10
|
Complete
|
100
|
100
- The examination will probably be carried out in offline mode
- There will probably be damaging marking of 0.25 marks
The candidates can examine UPSSSC PET Syllabus within the PDF hyperlink given above.
How one can Apply for UPSSSC PET 2021 ?
The candidates can apply on official web site of UPSSSC (upsssc.gov.in) from 25 Could to 21 June 2021.
