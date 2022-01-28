Download uptet answer key: UPTET answer key 2021: UPTET answer key issued, download from this direct link – uptet answer key 2021 was published on updeled.gov.in, here is the link to download

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test Answer Sheet has been published. Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj has released the answer key of UPTET exam on the official website updeled.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the answer key just by visiting this website. UPTET exam was conducted on 23rd January 2022 across the state. Elementary Level Examination was conducted in the first shift from 10:00 to 12:30 in the morning and in the second shift from 2:30 to 5:00 in the afternoon.

Step 1: Candidates visit the official website updeled.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the answer key link provided on the website.

Step 3: Now fill out and submit the requested information.

Step 4: Your answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download now.