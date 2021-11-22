Download Your Honor Season 2 Filmywap, Telegram 720p, 480p Watch Online

Your Honor Season 2 is a 2021 Hindi web series starring Jimmy Shergill. At the same time, the creators of this series are Ishwar Niwas Ji, who has done a really good job. The more you appreciate this series, the less you feel.

All to save your child once again. The teaser of the second season has come out and it seems that the story of the first season continues. The cast includes Gulshan Grover, Zeeshan Qadri and Mahi Gill. SonyLIV tweeted a teaser, “He will fight the world to save his world.”

Download Your Honor 2 Full Series Filmyzilla 720p, 480p leaked online in HD quality

Download Your Honor Season 2 When the son of a famous judge gets caught in a hit and run, we see how even honest people break down to save their family. The judge abandons the relationship and breaks the law to save his child from the vengeful thug.

Season 1 of the web series “Your Honor” begins with Judge Bishan Khosla, an honest judge who believes in judging without any dishonesty. Fans of Your Honor Season 2 are eagerly awaiting.

His son Abir had a hit-and-run accident and later disappeared. This prompted Bishan to take some steps which he never supported in his career as a lawyer. To save Abir, Judge Bishan lowers his morals and ethics to save his only child.

Your Honor 2 SonyLIV trailer

Here you can download the trailer of Your Honor Season 2 filmiwap online.

Some of the popular films like Haseen Dilruba, Ashram Chapter 2, Afat-e-Ishq, Shiddhat, Hum Do Humare Do, Special Ops 1.5 have also fallen victim to this.

Your Honor Season 2 To IST on 19 November 2021 at 09:00 AM Has become famous all over the world. Where if you have Sonilev If a subscription is available, you can try streaming it online. Where you want it Download You can do this on your mobile or computer.

Available on Sonilev Current time 2:30 p.m. Publication date November 19, 2021 English Hindi Subtitles English Country India

Season 2 release date not yet announced, Season 1 was released on June 18, 2020 on Sony Live. This is a mind blowing web series produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by E Niwas.

In Season 1 we saw that Abir is in love with his teacher and for some part he seemed overwhelmed. We understand from sources that this web series is an evolution of the popular Israeli film “Qudo”.

MoviesFlix Your Honor Season 2 Cast

Let’s find out now Your Honor Season 2 The entire cast of What are

Movies Your Honor Season 2 Artist Jimmy Shergill | Pulkit Makol | Mita Vashisht Director God’s abode Movie type Crime | Drama | Action

Your Honor Season 2 Watch Dailymotion online

Do you want too Your Honor Season 2 Watch online Is doing. Then for your information, I will tell you that some sites have leaked Your Honor Season 2 for download in different quality. You have to find it by typing it, like your Honor Season 2 movie download MP4Moviez 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p and HD.

Your Honor is an Indian thriller drama streaming television series directed by Ishwar Niwas Production House Applause Entertainment. The series stars Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Makol, Mita Vashisht, Yashpal Sharma and Parul Gulati. Although its name resembles an American adaptation, the series is based on the Israeli web series Kvodo.

The story is about a judge who abandons his morals, relationships and lowers his morals to save his child. The series was released on June 18, 2020 on SonyLIV’s Indian OTT platform. The series will be re-released for the second season after receiving praise from viewers and critics.

Join the telegram

With Jimmy Shergill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Pulkit Makol and Parul Gulati returning for their roles in the series, Season 2 will see a huge engagement of Your Honor cast with B-Town villain Gulshan Grover. Union. Apart from her, we also see Mahi Gill in the lead role!

Distributor Sonilev Channel Partner Sony Max Music partner Zee Music Current time Not available Publication date October 15, 2021 English Hindi, English Country India

Recently, the filmmakers shared the official teaser of Season 2 and it looks like a power-pack! The teaser begins with a concert and Mahi Gill is all dressed in a burning sari, the story suddenly turns into a criminal atmosphere in which Jimmy is kidnapped and taken to a gang, where he tells them that he has murdered his brother and son. It has nothing to do with it.

What Your Honor Season 2 Also available on YouTube? No no Your Honor Season 2 Not available on YouTube. But if you have Sonilev You can enjoy this movie if you have a subscription. READ Also Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez throw a surprise 75th birthday party for her mother Guadalupe Your Honor Season 2 Release date is time 15 October 2021That’s it Sonilev In Your Honor Season 2 Sonilev Who are the directors of Your Honor Season 2 Director of SonyLIV God’s abode,

Theft of any original material is a punishable offense under copyright law. We strongly oppose piracy. We do not endorse or promote any torrent / piracy website.