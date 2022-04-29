Downtown Austin 6th Street shooting leaves one man dead in an alleyway



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A man was shot dead in broad daylight on Austin’s 6th Street shortly after noon on Thursday, with bars, restaurants and other places in the city center full.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting at 12:54 p.m. and found the victim in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin caught up with three weekend shoots in an 8-hour period

Detectives see it as an investigation into the murder.

The suspect was still at large until Thursday evening, but police said it was an isolated incident and no ongoing threat to the public.

This is the 23rd homicide in the state capital of Texas this year after seeing a record 89 homicides in Austin in 2021.