Downtown Chicago shooting: 1 killed, 4 others shot near Magnificent Mile shopping district

Downtown Chicago taking pictures: 1 killed, 4 others shot near Magnificent Mile shopping district



Not less than one particular person was killed and 4 others had been injured in a gunfight in downtown Chicago late Thursday evening, Chicago police mentioned.

The taking pictures came about round 10:40 p.m., native time, within the 800 block of North State Avenue, based on Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahron.

This location is only a few blocks from Michigan Avenue and the town’s premier shopping district, generally known as the Magnificent Mile.

Police mentioned no suspects had been in custody and the situation of the injured sufferer was not recognized.

It is a growing story. Verify again for updates.