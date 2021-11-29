Doyle Hamm, Who Survived a Bungled Execution, Dies in Prison at 64

Doyle Hamm, the fourth U.S. death row inmate to escape the death penalty by lethal injection in 2018, died Sunday in William C., near Atmore in South Alabama. Holman died at the correctional facility. He was 64 years old.

His cause was a complication of lymphoma and cranial cancer for which he had been receiving treatment since 2014, according to his probono lawyer, Bernard E. Harcourt was a professor of law and political science at Columbia University.

Mr Ham was critically ill when the execution was to take place on February 22, 2018 at 9 pm. Doctors had warned that his blood vessels had become inaccessible due to treatment for cancer and hepatitis C, as well as his intramuscular. Drug use. As a result, the hanging squad struggled for nearly three hours, puncturing him at least 11 times in his legs, ankles and thighs, and injuring several limbs before the defeat at 11:27 p.m., as the legal death warrant expired at midnight.

“I’m not going to necessarily describe what the problem was with us tonight,” Jeff Dunn, Alabama’s reform commissioner, said in a statement at the press conference.