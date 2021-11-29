Doyle Hamm, Who Survived a Bungled Execution, Dies in Prison at 64
Doyle Hamm, the fourth U.S. death row inmate to escape the death penalty by lethal injection in 2018, died Sunday in William C., near Atmore in South Alabama. Holman died at the correctional facility. He was 64 years old.
His cause was a complication of lymphoma and cranial cancer for which he had been receiving treatment since 2014, according to his probono lawyer, Bernard E. Harcourt was a professor of law and political science at Columbia University.
Mr Ham was critically ill when the execution was to take place on February 22, 2018 at 9 pm. Doctors had warned that his blood vessels had become inaccessible due to treatment for cancer and hepatitis C, as well as his intramuscular. Drug use. As a result, the hanging squad struggled for nearly three hours, puncturing him at least 11 times in his legs, ankles and thighs, and injuring several limbs before the defeat at 11:27 p.m., as the legal death warrant expired at midnight.
“I’m not going to necessarily describe what the problem was with us tonight,” Jeff Dunn, Alabama’s reform commissioner, said in a statement at the press conference.
Correctional officers were told by a judge that Shri. Ham’s upper limbs are out of bounds because his veins were so compromised. Mr Hamm himself had suggested that lethal drugs be given orally. But it would not have been allowed according to the state’s implementation protocol.
Mr Harcourt filed a civil rights lawsuit in which he described the alleged misconduct as unconstitutional, cruel and unusual punishment, and warned that any state effort would be challenged to create a double threat to Mr Ham.
“It was a bit of a massacre that can only be described as persecution,” said Mr. Harcourt, Roger Cohen, then columnist for The New York Times. Mr. Cohen wrote two columns attacking the execution attempt, one entitled “The Death Penalty in Alabama.”
This week, Mr. Harcourt told Mr. Cohen via email that “no doubt” that he had “handed over the case to the Alabama Attorney General and that he had agreed with me that he would not carry out another execution.”
Details of that agreement were kept confidential on March 26, 2018, but were punishable by life imprisonment.
Mr Ham has been on death row since 1987, when he was abducted by Coleman, Ala. Anderson confessed to taking part in the motel robbery, in which Patrick Cunningham, a night clerk, was shot once in the temple by a .38 caliber. Mr. Hamm was robbed in a robbery that day, January 24, in Mississippi.
The cash register emptied 350 and took $ 60 more out of Mr. Cunningham’s wallet. Two witnesses were later charged as co-defendants but testified for the prosecution.
Working with attorney Brian Stevenson in Alabama, Mr. since 1990. For three decades, Harcourt allowed Mr. Helped stop the execution of Ham, who had started an organization to protect poor criminals in capitalist cases.
Following appeals to the United States Supreme Court, Mr. Harcourt argued that his client had received extremely inadequate defense, that no evidence of his background had ever been presented, and that the judge had accepted an 89-page decision against Mr. Ham. Word-for-word in a document submitted by the state attorney general one business day in advance.
Doyle Lee Hamm was born on February 14, 1957, in Lancaster, California. He was the 10th of 12 children of Yula May Howell and Major Edward Hamm, veterans of World War II, whose first name was not given military rank but at birth. . Doyle’s six older brothers spent time in prison. His father, who occasionally worked as a carpenter and cotton picker, did the same. One of Doyle’s sisters quoted her father as saying, “If you don’t go out and steal, you’re not a ham.”
Doyle Ham married Cammy Crabbe in 1981; They divorced the following year after the birth of their daughter Maranda. His survivors include his daughter; One brother, Danny Wayne Hamm; And a granddaughter, Duan Powell.
Mr Hamm’s IQ in the sixth grade was 66, possibly a result of fetal alcohol syndrome. He dropped out of the first grade and dropped out in the eighth grade.
When he was 20, Mr Hamm pleaded guilty to robbery in the bar’s parking lot and was sentenced by his court-appointed lawyer to five years in prison for stating so in court documents. , Was done “Too busy and overworked to give this case the time and attention it needed”; The victim later withdrew.
Deadly injection was first adopted by Oklahoma in 1977 because it was considered a more humane and inexpensive method of execution than electric shock or lethal gas, which was already permitted in many states. Mr Hamm was sentenced to death for an electric shock, but Alabama’s electric chair was nicknamed Yellow Mama because of its color.
Robert Dunham, executive director of the Center for the Death Penalty, said the death penalty is more likely to be misinterpreted by lethal injections as death row inmates age and suffer more illnesses.
Mr Harcourt said in an email that his client “really came closer to death than anyone else who had been subjected to lethal injections and survived.”
“Doyle Hamm’s case will be a sad example of how the government’s relentless and relentless pursuit of justice could turn the legal system into a human sacrifice,” Mr Harcourt said. He tried his best to take his life in front of nature – or God – to accept his path. “
