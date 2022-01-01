Dozen vehicles involved in mining work buried in a landslide at Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district

The news of a major accident is coming at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. About 12 vehicles have been buried in this accident in Dadam Mining Zone. During this, 15 people are feared missing. Administrative staff is engaged in relief work on the spot.

According to the information, this accident has happened due to cracking of a large part of the mountain in Dadam Mining Zone. Around 12 vehicles were buried under the debris due to the cracking of the mountain. For the time being, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of media persons and general public at the spot. According to Haryana Police, two people have been injured in this accident and many people are reported to be missing.