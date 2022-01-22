Dozens Gather In Harlem To Pray For Families Of NYPD Officers Shot While Responding To Domestic Dispute – Gadget Clock

— There have been prayers in Harlem on Saturday within the wake of a capturing that killed one police officer and left one other critically injured.

Dozens gathered at one hundred and thirty fifth Avenue between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards to wish for the households affected by the capturing.

NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Fatally Shot, Officer Wilbert Mora Critically Injured Responding To Harlem Domestic DisputeOrganizers wish to ensure that Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is doing all it might to finish the escalating violence within the metropolis.

‘The Loss Of A Hero’: New York Mourns Demise Of 22-12 months-Previous NYPD Officer Jason Rivera“We have to speak about methods of battle decision. We have now to speak about methods of how we will come collectively to maintain our metropolis secure and to really feel secure whereas strolling and shifting by way of and dealing on this metropolis,” mentioned Dominique Sharpton, with Nationwide Motion Community.

Lashawn McNeil, Suspect In Lethal Harlem Police Capturing, Was On Probation, Had 5 Prior Arrests

Organizers say the group additionally has to come back collectively and push for peace to assist finish the violence.