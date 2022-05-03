Dozens of Cars With Slashed Tires on Bayside Terrace – Gadget Clock





Car owners along one stretch of street in Jersey City woke up to find more than a dozen cars with a slashed tires Tuesday morning.

Vanessa Hancock O’Neal, one of the victims, was shocked by what she saw along Bayside Terrace in the Greenville section.

“It doesn’t make sense for somebody to slash people’s tires,” she told News 4 New York.

As a tow truck hauled away one car to replace its tires, neighbors expressed the outrage saying that although they live on a quiet, dead-end street, their concerns should not be ignored.

“We need to do something about this. We need to speak to Mayor [Steve] Fulop. It’s outrageous,” Patrick, a resident on the street who declined to give his last name, said.

The mayor’s press secretary said that police are investigating.

Residents along the area want officers to patrol their neighborhood as some are scrambling to find a way to make repairs until payday.