World

Dozens of Cars With Slashed Tires on Bayside Terrace – Gadget Clock

23 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Dozens of Cars With Slashed Tires on Bayside Terrace – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Dozens of Cars With Slashed Tires on Bayside Terrace – Gadget Clock

Dozens of Cars With Slashed Tires on Bayside Terrace – Gadget Clock

Jersey City Slashed Tires JC

Car owners along one stretch of street in Jersey City woke up to find more than a dozen cars with a slashed tires Tuesday morning.

Vanessa Hancock O’Neal, one of the victims, was shocked by what she saw along Bayside Terrace in the Greenville section.

“It doesn’t make sense for somebody to slash people’s tires,” she told News 4 New York.

As a tow truck hauled away one car to replace its tires, neighbors expressed the outrage saying that although they live on a quiet, dead-end street, their concerns should not be ignored.

“We need to do something about this. We need to speak to Mayor [Steve] Fulop. It’s outrageous,” Patrick, a resident on the street who declined to give his last name, said.

The mayor’s press secretary said that police are investigating.

Residents along the area want officers to patrol their neighborhood as some are scrambling to find a way to make repairs until payday.

#Dozens #Cars #Slashed #Tires #Bayside #Terrace #NBC #York

READ Also  San Francisco shoplifting: Thieves caught on camera allegedly stuffing stolen goods in bags at Walgreens

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment