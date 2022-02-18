Dozens Of City Leaders Meet To Address Rise In Antisemitic Crimes Across NYC – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City leaders met Thursday to address the rise of antisemitic crimes.

As CBS2’s Cory James reports, about 40 people attended a roundtable discussion at City Hall. It was a pre-planned event but took place just hours after another hate crime in the city.

Antisemitic graffiti was found Thursday morning on an Israeli restaurant’s outdoor dining structure on the Upper West Side.

According to New York City officials, attacks against Jewish people are up 275% in comparison to this time last year.

Community leaders who were at the mayor’s roundtable discussion say they are disgusted by what is happening but also hopeful things will change.

“The thing about antisemitism is it’s frightening. You don’t know what will happen to you. You don’t know what will happen to your children, and not only is it frightening, it makes you feel very lonely,” said Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz.

“We are going to see the light at the end of the tunnel by working together,” said Rabbi David Niederman. “Specific courses of action has been discussed and will be followed.”

Niederman did not want to discuss the plans the mayor said he will take in the meeting. He wants to wait for his office to release that information.

In addition to the mayor being here, we’re told there were many community members and elected officials along with the police commissioner.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also publicly condemned the latest antisemitic incidents, saying they have no home here in the state.