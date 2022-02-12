Dozens of Dems, GOP lawmakers call for a democratic Iran on anniversary of 1979 revolution



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

More than 50 lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, used the anniversary of the 1979 Iranian revolution to renew the US call for a free and democratic Iran – just as Tehran faced its own problems in the House of Commons.

At a virtual conference hosted by the Iranian American Community Organization, dozens of lawmakers marked the anniversary of the 1979 revolution, when the government of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi collapsed after mass protests. This will be followed by the establishment of an Islamic republic where one supreme leader has the final say in state affairs.

Biden administration lifts sanctions on Iran’s nuclear program because of balanced negotiations

Lawmakers have called for a secular, democratic Iran, with past proposals confirming that position.

“For a long time, the Iranian people have been deprived of their basic freedoms, which is why they rejected dictatorship in 1979 and today oppose religious persecution,” said Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif. “And that is why I am a staunch supporter of House Resolution 118, expressing support for the Iranian people’s desire for a democratic, secular and non-nuclear republic of Iran and condemning human rights violations and state-sponsored terrorism by the current Iranian government.”

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, says Iran’s clerics have “stolen the leadership of the revolution” and dispelled dissent in the days following the 1979 revolution, and that the Iranian people have maintained their desire for freedom and democracy.

He also called for an international tribunal for the new hardline president, Ibrahim Raisi, who was involved in the 1988 genocide. He also warned against making concessions to Iran as part of negotiations to restart its nuclear deal.

“Releasing the Iranian regime will encourage them to kill their own people, carry out terrorism in the region and quickly build a nuclear bomb,” he said. “I urge the Biden administration to make rapid changes with Iran and to heed the words of the more than 250 bipartisan House members on H.Res.118, and that is, ‘We stand with the people of Iran who continue to protest legitimately and peacefully.’ Against an oppressive and corrupt government. Iran deserves it. “

Republican Ras Fulcher, R-Idaho, said the Iranian people must “have the right to determine their own future and ensure that their right to freedom of expression, religious belief, political opinion, assembly and a representative government are truly respected.”

“Brave pro-democracy activists must end the barbaric imprisonment and death penalty,” he said.

Is the Biden administration seeking to rejoin the controversial UN body accused of helping Iran and North Korea?

“Since 1979, the people of Iran have longed for the opportunity to live in a democratic, secular, non-nuclear republic, free from oppression by monarchs, dictators and religious extremists,” said Rep. Scott Peters, de-Caliph. “Men, women, children, Kurds, Baha’is, Christians, Jews and Muslims have all been suffering for decades at the hands of an oppressive regime focused on maintaining absolute power rather than helping the Iranian people.”

Miriam Razavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), told lawmakers that lifting the embargo would only lead to more conflict, killings and insecurity in the region, and warned against any US policy that could satisfy the mullahs.

“The right policy is within reach,” he said. “This is a policy that recognizes the right of the Iranian people and the Iranian resistance to overthrow the ruling religious fascism of Iran.”

In Tehran, meanwhile, thousands of cars and motorbikes paraded in celebration, but few were on the streets.

In celebration of the anniversary, the crowd waved Iranian flags and carried placards reading “Death to America” ​​and “Death to Israel.”

However, there were also some anti-regime activities as part of the anniversary. The NCRI said the video sounded like a “for death” slogan [Supreme Leader Ali] Khamenei and Raisi, “and other anti-regime slogans were chanted by the group as resistance units in Tehran’s main shopping center.

The NCRI says there have been more than 40 resistance campaigns across the country in recent days to protest the regime, the latest example of an ongoing resistance movement in the country.

The anniversary comes as talks are under way in Vienna to re-establish the Iran deal, from which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018 but the Biden administration sought to re-enter.

The State Department lifted the ban last week Iran’s civilian nuclear activities As part of an effort to restore order to the agreement.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has signed a waiver that restores the ability of foreign companies and other countries to participate in civilian nuclear and security projects in Iran without facing US sanctions.