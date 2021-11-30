Dozens of Former Afghan Security Forces Dead or Missing Under Taliban, Report Says

In the first two and a half months of the militant regime, the Taliban killed or disappeared more than 100 former members of the Afghan security forces in four provinces, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.

The killings and summary executions across Afghanistan since the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in August are part of a series of revenge killings.

The attacks underscore the dangers posed by Taliban critics, activists and members of the former government’s security forces even after the Taliban’s announcement of a general amnesty for former government employees and military officials.

A report released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday states that 47 members of the former government security forces who surrendered or were captured by the Taliban between August 15 and October 31 were killed and forcibly disappeared in four countries. 34 Provinces: Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Kunduz.