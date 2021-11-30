Dozens of Former Afghan Security Forces Dead or Missing Under Taliban, Report Says
In the first two and a half months of the militant regime, the Taliban killed or disappeared more than 100 former members of the Afghan security forces in four provinces, according to a new report by Human Rights Watch.
The killings and summary executions across Afghanistan since the fall of Ashraf Ghani’s government in August are part of a series of revenge killings.
The attacks underscore the dangers posed by Taliban critics, activists and members of the former government’s security forces even after the Taliban’s announcement of a general amnesty for former government employees and military officials.
A report released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday states that 47 members of the former government security forces who surrendered or were captured by the Taliban between August 15 and October 31 were killed and forcibly disappeared in four countries. 34 Provinces: Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar and Kunduz.
The group’s research has shown that the Taliban are responsible for the deaths or disappearances of at least 53 former security forces members in the same province.
“The Taliban leadership’s committed debt waiver has not prevented local commanders from hanging or disappearing former members of the Afghan security forces,” said Patricia Gossman, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The onus is on the Taliban to prevent further killings, hold those responsible accountable and compensate the families of the victims.”
Ms Gossman said the killings had developed into a more “deliberate” attempt to crush dissidents and could pose a threat to the new government and that Taliban leaders were “forgiving” the atrocities.
The Taliban has a long history of targeting security forces and former government officials, as well as activists, journalists and seniors. Especially in the 18 months since the capture, the Taliban have carried out assassinations of journalists, government and military personnel, and civil society leaders, although they have rarely claimed responsibility for the deaths.
But recent summaries of executions and killings have raised new fears, even as senior Taliban leaders have promised that the new government will not retaliate against the former government and members of the military.
Score settling and blood feuds have marked the last four decades of conflict in Afghanistan, often played out locally and at the family level.
Afghanistan under the Taliban regime
With the withdrawal of US troops on August 30, Afghanistan regained control of the Taliban. There is an atmosphere of concern for the future across the country.
A Taliban spokesman told the New York Times that some fighters may have taken the law into their own hands to set old scores, but killing and disappearances were not Taliban policy. A spokesman, Enamullah Samangani, said the government was “seriously investigating” the incidents so that the perpetrators could be identified and brought to justice.
“We are fully committed to the debt waiver we have announced,” Mr Samangani said in a phone interview. “We do not yet have a security system and some people are taking advantage of this void to misuse the name of the Islamic Emirate and carry out such killings.”
He said: “Suda killings are not in the interest of our government. At this critical juncture, they are detrimental to the reputation of the Islamic Emirate. “
The killings raise concerns that Taliban leaders may have little control over lower-ranking commanders and infantry, most of whom are believed to have been forcibly disappeared and executed.
Among the Afghans documented by Human Rights Watch was a man named Dadullah, who had only served as a police officer in Kandahar for a few months, then quit his job and moved to Spin Boldak, near the Pakistan border. Taliban control.
Dadullah returned to Kandahar last month. 23 Oct. He was picked up by Taliban members on Friday and his body was flown home in an ambulance that evening.
“We took the body to the governor’s house, but the Taliban did not tell us anything and did not allow us to see the governor,” a neighbor told Human Rights Watch.
Since taking power, government leaders have instructed former members of the security forces to register with local authorities and surrender their weapons in exchange for a letter guaranteeing their safety.
But the families of some of the victims say the Taliban used the screening to capture and kill former officials, the report said. Former high-ranking civil servants, such as judges, who did not understand that they should receive a letter of apology, were beaten and detained for failing to do so, the report said.
The report also said that the Taliban conducted a search to find some former members of the security forces and threatened and abused their families in an attempt to reveal their whereabouts.
According to the report, several victims were arrested when the Taliban’s elite special forces, known as Red Units, raided their homes at midnight under the pretext of seizing weapons. These units have led the Taliban’s most successful operations against coalition and former government forces in recent years.
In September, the assassination prompted the Taliban’s acting defense minister, Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub, to instruct his commanders.
“The Islamic Emirate has declared a general amnesty for all the soldiers and evildoers who stood against us and martyred us and tortured the people,” he said in a voice message delivered by the government to Taliban soldiers. “Once they are pardoned, no mujahideen have the right to break their debt forgiveness or seek revenge.”
But it does not appear to have had much effect on Taliban fighters.
In a recent assassination confirmed by the New York Times, Bahauddin Kundozi, a former intelligence officer, was found dead on Tuesday, two weeks after he went missing in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz.
Mr Kunduji had handed over his weapons and equipment and had received a letter guaranteeing his safety, his family said. The Taliban allowed him to continue working for the intelligence service.
Then one evening, a group of Taliban came to the grocery store Mr. Kunduji had just opened to earn some income because the new government could not pay his monthly salary, his relatives said.
“They beat him up in the store, then took him away,” said one family member, his voice trailing off the phone. “They strangled him, then threw his body into a ditch.”
