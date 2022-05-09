Dozens of homeless people seen using Seattle public transportation as homeless shelter



A video has been filmed Seattle shows dozens Homeless people have been reported using the city’s public light rail system as a sleeping shelter.

“A Sound Transit staffer has taken a shocking video showing about 30 homeless people using the light rail as a homeless shelter. Why is this happening?” KTTH radio host Jason Rantz tweeted Monday.

The video is seen across multiple sound transit vehicles, where dozens of people are seen lying down and sleeping. Rantz reported That video was shot on May 2 at Angle Lake Station.

Some are seen sleeping across multiple seats, while a handful are awake and leaning against their belongings. A Sound Transit employee told Rantz that similar situations are regularly uncovered.

A spokesman for Sound Transit said “the severity of the problem shown in the video is particularly worrying” but called the video “new information for us”.

Sound Transit did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Although most riders experience a safe and reliable experience during the day, problems are exacerbated during low ridership and when support staff are low, such as in the morning and later in the evening,” the spokesperson added in their comments to Rantz.

Sound transit safety vendors are tasked with walking through the car at the end of the line and telling riders to get out.

“The security vendor has failed to fulfill this responsibility in this case,” the spokesman said of the video.

Sound Transit’s board of directors last month voted to amend its rental-enforcing protocols to address concerns about equity. The new policies include: increasing the number of warnings issued to non-payers so that the issue is less likely to end in civil court; The Seattle Times reports that people are not being suspended from the system for non-payment.