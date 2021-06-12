DP PE & MT from 28 June, Notice Out @delhipolice.nic.in

Delhi Police has launched Bodily Endurance and Measurement Take a look at (PE&MT) Dates. As per the discover, Delhi Police Bodily Examination will begin from 28 June. As per the studies, DP Bodily can be continued until July.

As per the studies, DP Bodily can be continued until July at Kingsway Camp Delhi. Nonetheless, candidates can verify their actual date, venue and time, as soon as the admit card is launched.

Delhi Police Constable Examination Particulars

Doc verification (i.e. assortment of required eligibility certificates/ paperwork from the candidates and their verification with unique paperwork) can be carried out by Delhi Police on the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify all of the occasions of PE&MT.

Obtain Delhi Police Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official web site of Delhi Police – delhipolice.nic.in

Click on on the hyperlink given for downloading the admit card

Enter your particulars

Obtain Delhi Police Constable Admit Card

Delhi Police Examination from 27 November to 16 December 2020 and the outcome was declared on 15 March 2021. As per the outcome, 67740 candidates had been certified to look within the subsequent stage of Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020.

