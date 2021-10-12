Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who gave the atomic bomb to Pakistan, died, the government of Pakistan did not leave alone

AQ Khan, considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program, died on Sunday. He was 85 years old. Khan breathed his last at 7 am (local time) at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital in Islamabad. Geo News said in its report that he was brought to the hospital in the early hours after complaining of breathlessness.

Pakistan’s Defense Minister Pervez Khatak said he was “extremely saddened” by Khan’s death and described it as an “irreparable loss”. He said, “Pakistan will always respect his services to the nation. The nation will remain indebted to him for his contribution in enriching our defense capabilities.” Please tell that Dr Khan was born in Bhopal. Later he went to Pakistan at the time of partition.

Also Read In 1965 war, Pakistan was making concocted stories after being eaten by India, claims were made to shoot down aircraft with small rifles

Khan was admitted to the same hospital where he died in August. He had got corona. Later he recovered from Corona and went home. However, a few weeks ago his condition started deteriorating and he had to be admitted to the hospital again. Pakistan President Arif Alvi paid tribute to him by tweeting. He wrote, ‘Dr. Deeply saddened to hear the news of Abdul Qadeer Khan’s demise. We knew each other since 1982.

Let us tell you that Khan was known as the father of nuclear weapons in Pakistan. But there were also some allegations against him. Dr. Khan was accused of illegally sharing nuclear technology with Iran, Libya and North Korea.

Khan was placed under house arrest in 2004. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2006. However, he recovered after surgery. In 2009, a court ordered his release from detention. Since then, when he used to come out of the house, a government official was with him. He was closely monitored.

The post Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who gave atomic bomb to Pakistan, dies, did not leave Pakistan government alone appeared first on Jansatta.

#Abdul #Qadeer #Khan #gave #atomic #bomb #Pakistan #died #government #Pakistan #leave