Dr. Fauci, Movie Star – The New York Times

When the pandemic struck, the likeness of Dr. Fauci was suddenly everywhere—on socks, coffee mugs, prayer candles, cupcakes. His fans tried to nominate him as People magazine’s 2020 “Sexiest Man Alive”. Only later will the negative side of stardom come to the fore.

Another director, Mr. Hoffman, who had also worked in health-related films, saw a hot story and reached out to Ms. Tobias. Mr Hoffman sifted through archival footage and conducted interviews – 20 hours alone with Dr. With Fauci – while Ms Tobias moved from New York to Washington, D.C. so that she could visit Dr. Join Fauci’s Covid bubble and film safely.

“Her security chief and I were cleaning the nose five days a week,” she recalled.

The documentary goes back and forth between the voices of his opponents, then and now: AIDS activist Dr. Making fun of Fauci’s bloody head, “Liars, Fauci!” do the chanting. And call him a murderer. Conservative commentators declared that he “should be fired, prosecuted and imprisoned.”

While there are similarities between the two eras, Dr. Fauci sees an important difference. The AIDS activists who attacked him were fighting for their lives. “I cared about them, and they were fighting for a good cause,” he said in the interview at his home. “They weren’t fighting for a conspiracy theory.”

The film contains a clip of a television interviewer remarking that AIDS affects “only a small unpleasant group of people”. Dr. Fauci strongly objected. “These individuals who are infected, whether they are gay or IV drug abusers, are people,” he says. “Those who deserve compassion, those who deserve care, and those who deserve concern.”

This Dr. Fauci “as a humanitarian,” says Mr. Hoffman, that he hopes the audience will remember.

The film was directed by Dr. Fauci’s former President Donald J. Doesn’t focus too much on the frequent clashes with Trump, who called Dr. Fauci “a disaster” and openly toyed with shooting him. (He had no authority to do so, as Dr. Fauci is not a politically appointed person.) But the film does offer a glimpse of tension when his assistant tells him that the White House has rejected requests for television interviews. because it wants to focus on it. Economy.