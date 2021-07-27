Dr. J. Allan Hobson, Who Studied the Dreaming Brain, Dies at 88



“There was this tendency in the psychoanalytic world to suggest that everything was psychodynamic,” he added, noting that some doctors reflexively blamed mothers for their children’s behavior.

But Dr Hobson has softened his views in his later years.

“He came to believe that psychoanalysis could be useful in treating mental disorders,” said Dr. Lydic, “but he did not believe in rigid symbolism in the interpretation of dreams.”

For the most part, Dr. Hobson still believed, as the saying goes, that a cigar is just a cigar.

John Allan Hobson was born June 3, 1933 in Hartford, Connecticut. Her mother, Ann (Cotter) Hobson, was a housewife. His father, John Robert Hobson, was a lawyer.

John attended Loomis School, now Loomis Chaffee School, in Windsor, Connecticut, where he graduated in 1951. He spent a year abroad, then returned to study at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he majored in English, graduating in 1955. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in 1959.

He married Joan Harlowe in 1956; they divorced in 1992. He married Dr Rosalia Silvestri in the mid-1990s, and she survives him.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Dr. Hobson is survived by four sons, Ian, Christopher, Andrew and Matthew; his brother Bruce; and four grandchildren.

After medical school, Dr. Hobson did a two-year internship at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. Instead of military service, he served in the public health department of the National Institutes of Health.