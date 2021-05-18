Dr. K. K. Aggarwal Gadget Clock, Age, Death, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal Gadget Clock, Age, Dying, Spouse, Kids, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal was a outstanding Indian doctor and heart specialist who served as President of the Indian Medical Affiliation (IMA). He was the recipient of Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India. Dr. Aggarwal died of the COVID-19 problems on 17 Could 2021.

Krishan Kumar Aggarwal was born on Friday, 5 September 1958 (age 62 years; on the time of dying) in New Delhi. He grew up alongside along with his eight siblings in Hauz Qazi, Outdated Delhi, the place his household lived in a one-bedroom set. From 1st to 4th customary, he studied in a Muslim college in Delhi, after which he attended ASVJ Increased Secondary Faculty in Daryaganj, Delhi. After finishing his education, he enrolled at Deshbandhu Faculty in New Delhi, the place he earned a bachelor’s diploma in Zoology (Honours). In 1979, he accomplished his MBBS at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Sevagram in Wardha, Maharashtra. In 1983, he accomplished his MD (Medication) on the similar school. In 1987, he did a fellowship in non-invasive cardiology on the College of Alabama at Birmingham, United States.

Bodily Look

Eye Color: Darkish Brown

Hair Color: Salt & Pepper (Semi-bald)

Household

Dad and mom & Siblings

Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal was born to Qimat Rai Aggarwal (father) and Satya Wati Aggarwal (mom). He was the seventh baby in a household of 5 brothers and 4 sisters.

Spouse & Kids

Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal’s spouse, Veena Aggarwal, is a gynaecologist.

He’s survived by his two kids, a son, Nilesh Aggarwal, and a daughter, Naina Aggarwal, who’s the founding father of Speaking Level Communications, a advertising company in New Delhi.

Profession

In 1983, he began working at Moolchand Hospital in New Delhi, the place he joined Dr. Okay L Chopra as his junior. Whereas working at Moolchand Hospital, after 5 months of residency, he was promoted to change into a advisor. Throughout his medical profession, Dr. Aggarwal was educated beneath famend medical professionals together with Dr. A N Malviya who educated him in Immunology, Dr. Deepak Chopra who educated him in mind-body & medication, and Dr. Navin C. Nanda who educated him in non-invasive cardiology. In 1986, Dr. Aggarwal began the Coronary heart Care Basis of India, and he served the inspiration as its President until his dying. By way of this basis, he supported coronary heart surgical procedures for many individuals who couldn’t afford these surgical procedures.

In 1987, he established Navin C Nanda Nationwide Institute of Echocardiography and Cardiac Analysis in New Delhi. From April 2005 to March 2006, he served because the President of the Delhi Medical Affiliation. In September 2009, he grew to become the Chairman of the Ethics Committee Delhi Medical Council, a submit that he held until November 2015. From December 2017 to December 2018, he held the submit of President on the Indian Medical Affiliation. From July 1991 until his dying, he held the submit of Chairman and Managing Director at IJCP Group, a number one medical communications group in New Delhi. From September 2019 until his dying, Dr. Aggarwal held the submit of President on the Confederation of Medical Associations of Asia and Oceania.

Awards & Honours

Gold Medalist and Limca Guide of Report Holder in CPR 10

FICCI Well being Care Persona of the 12 months Award (2016)

Vishwa Hindi Samman (2015)

Nationwide Science Communication Award

Dr. B. C. Roy Award

Padma Shri (2010)

Dying

On 17 Could 2021, Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal breathed his final on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi after battling the COVID-19. Reportedly, he was on ventilator assist for the previous a number of days. After his demise, an announcement posted on his Twitter profile learn,

Even through the pandemic, he made fixed efforts to teach the plenty and was capable of attain out to 100 million folks by way of quite a few movies and movies and academic programmes and saved numerous lives. He wished his life to be celebrated And never mourned.”

Info/Trivia

Whereas learning in class, he earned the moniker ‘Jhepu’ as he was a really shy pupil.

In 1984, he grew to become the primary one to start out clot-dissolving remedy in an acute coronary heart assault in India together with Dr. Okay. L. Chopra.

In 1987, Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal grew to become the primary one who launched color doppler echocardiography in India

In 1991, the Authorities of India launched nationwide postal commemorative stamps when Dr. Aggarwal organized the first-ever “Excellent Well being Mela” and “Run to your Coronary heart” in India.

In 1993, BBC Information declared Excellent Well being Mela at Talkatora Gardens, organized by Dr. Aggarwal with Delhi Administration, the most effective occasion in Asia. Later, the Union Ministry of Well being and Household Welfare adopted this module beneath the Nationwide Well being Coverage.

Dr. Aggarwal was very keen about instructing everybody how one can revive after sudden dying.

Dr. Aggarwal would typically co-relate Indian mythology with fashionable medication, and he’s extremely popular for his Aduait Ramayana.

He’s additionally recognized for conceptualizing the idea of Well being Sutras like ‘Meals of plant in origin comprises no ldl cholesterol,’ Cough with fever is viral & wants no antibiotic,’ ‘Any meals which is bitter & inexperienced has anti-diabetic properties,’ ‘Preserve your BP, fasting sugar, belly circumference, dangerous ldl cholesterol degree and coronary heart charge all decrease than 80,’ and ‘If any uncommon signs seem for the primary time or can’t be defined, don’t ignore it.’

Dr. Aggarwal labored extensively through the epidemics of dengue, plague, meningococcal meningitis, leptospirosis, and epidemic dropsy in India, and he guided many docs and most of the people by way of varied seminars and conferences.

He held the file for organizing eleven World Conferences on Cardiology, Medical CME Applications, and well being occasions in India.

Dr. Aggarwal was not solely a doctor, heart specialist, mind-body advisor, and world-class medical echocardiographer but in addition a author, anchor, orator, columnist, well being communicator, social employee/activist, educator, conceptualizer, creator, preacher, administrator, advisor, researcher, and meditation instructor par excellence.

He was additionally Editor-in-Chief, IJCP Group of publications that launched many journals, newspapers, and well being care instructional merchandise catering to the medical discipline.

He wrote extensively on neighborhood well being topics, and there are over 400 articles in newspapers and magazines contributed by Dr. Aggarwal.

Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal was an everyday face in lots of Radio & TV talks on well being. He additionally produced and co-directed 52 episodes on “Physique Thoughts and Soul” on DD Information; coordinated 102 episodes of the stay phone-in TV programme “Wholesome India” for DD Bharti; and 32 applications for Lok Sabha TV.

All through his medical profession, Dr. Aggarwal actively advocated for introducing the topic of Non secular Medication within the MBBS curriculum.

He launched the thought of bringing collectively bureaucrats, politicians, and celebrities to debate varied well being points in India.

Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal used varied social media platforms to unfold consciousness concerning the COVID-19 associated points. He would typically focus on a mess of points associated to the COVID-19 and its vaccination drive in India on social media.

When India was hit by the primary wave of the COVID-19, he justified Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name to gentle lamps by invoking pseudoscience and claimed that Modi’s name was based mostly on the precept of “collective consciousness” listed in Yoga Vasistha.

In January 2021, Dr. Okay. Okay. Aggarwal grew to become standard on social media after a video of his stay session went viral. Within the video, his spouse was heard scolding him for not accompanying her for the primary jab of the COVID-19 vaccination.