dr kafeel khan demand cbi inquiry of brd oxygen tragedy after yogi government sacked him

Several children died in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College in August 2017 due to lack of oxygen. After this, on 22 August, Dr Kafeel Khan was suspended.

In 2017, Dr Kafeel Khan, who was made an accused in the death of several children in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College due to lack of oxygen, was sacked by the Uttar Pradesh government. After being sacked, Kafeel Khan, after holding a press conference on Monday, demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter and said that the Yogi government should apologize to the victims.

In a press conference held in New Delhi on Monday, Dr. Kafeel Khan made several allegations against the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh regarding his dismissal. Kafeel Khan said that the matter should be handed over to the CBI to investigate any involvement of state government officials in the Gorakhpur BRD college case. He also said that the Yogi government should publicly apologize to the victims.

Apart from this, Kafeel Khan also said that I have been dismissed saying that I was doing private practice till 08 August 2016 but in view of my efforts to save the children who died that day, I have been accused of medical negligence and corruption. has been freed from. At the same time, he said that I was appointed as a lecturer in the Medical College on August 8, 2016 and I was the junior most doctor there.

• My struggle to get justice would continue until my demand would met :

• The BRD oxygen tragedy should be investigated by the CBI to rule out any complicity of state officials in these incidents.

• The UP government should publicly apologize to the grieving parents pic.twitter.com/VI13TgZRu1 — Dr Kafeel Khan (@drkafeelkhan) November 22, 2021

It is worth noting that in August 2017, about 60 children died due to lack of oxygen in Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College. The Yogi government was surrounded by all-round in the case of children’s death. After this, on 22 August, Dr Kafeel Khan was suspended. An inquiry was instituted against him. In which he was found guilty and after four years the suspended Dr. Kafeel Khan was dismissed.

Recently, Secretary, Medical Education Department of Uttar Pradesh, Alok Kumar informed about the dismissal of Kafeel Khan. Alok Kumar said that the information about the dismissal of Kafeel Khan due to suspension in the court will be given in the court. Let us inform that along with Kafeel Khan, 8 more people were also accused in Gorakhpur BRD Medical College.