Dr Kumar Vishwas Twitter Reaction Over Arvind Kejriwal Soft Hindutva Card

On the soft Hindutva card of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his old colleague and famous poet Kumar Vishwas has taken a dig at his own style.

On the soft Hindutva card of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his old colleague and famous poet Kumar Vishwas has taken a dig at his own style. On an old picture shared by a user on social media, Kumar took a poetic tone and called all the kings of democracy thieves. A user named Retired Wing Commander Anuma Acharya shared a recent picture of him wearing a kurta pyjama, along with a picture from 2012-13. He wrote that for 2012-13 and subsequent 2-3 years, who was Arvind Kejriwal, who had raised the hope of change in politics among the common people of the country? Tagging Kumar, he asked who is this?

On this tweet of his, Kumar Vishwas said that some have cheated their family by taking names of centuries, some are freshly deceived of the national religion government, some are on their own by calling everyone thieves, some keep the veil of dharna on their corruption! There is a knife on the neck guarding the speech, all the kings of democracy are dacoits!

Let us tell that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in discussion these days about soft Hindutva. The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, who arrived in Goa on a two-day tour, was asked whether he was giving the message of ‘soft Hindutva’ by visiting the temple. Kejriwal said, “Do you go to the temple? I also go to temple. There is nothing wrong in going to the temple. You feel at peace when you go here. What is their objection (to those accused of soft Hindutva)? Why should there be any objection? I go to the temple because I am a Hindu. My wife goes to the Gaurishankar temple.

Kejriwal said, “I want to say that Pramod Sawant is copying us. When I said that we would give electricity free, they gave water free. When I said we would give employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I talked about pilgrimage, he announced his plan.