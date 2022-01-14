Dr. Leonard Hochstein Net Worth



What’s Dr. Leonard Hochstein’s web price?

Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein is a distinguished Miami-based plastic surgeon who has a web price of $50 million. Dr. Leonard Hochstein has been practising cosmetic surgery for over 20 years. He makes a speciality of breast enhancements, facial rejuvenation, physique contouring and varied different aesthetic procedures. Via his Hochstein MedSpa, Lenny has change into some of the well-known and profitable plastic surgeons in Florida.

Lenny is married to Lisa Hochstein who turned considerably well-known when she was named as one of many solid members of “The Actual Housewives of Miami” which ran from 2012 to 2013.

Early Life

Dr. Hochstein was born on June 18th, 1966 in Moscow however attended highschool and college in The USA. He was the valedictorian of his Louisiana State graduating class and carried out his cosmetic surgery fellowship in Miami below famend physician Ralph Millard.

(Photograph by Zoltan LeClerc/Getty Photos)

Profession

Quickly after finishing his residency and receiving his board certification, Dr. Hochstein established his personal follow, the Hochstein MedSpa, which rapidly change into some of the profitable in Miami.

Dr. Hochstein now operates a cutting-edge cosmetic surgery heart the place he has carried out over 10,000 procedures.

The couple’s look on “The Actual Housewives” was not their first foray with actuality TV or on Bravo. In 2004, Dr. Hochstein appeared for one season of Bravo’s actuality present “Miami Slice” which was primarily based on the FX Community drama Nip/Tuck.

Private Life

Leonard married Lisa Marie McCallum, now generally known as Lisa Hochstein, in 2009 on the couple’s palatial Miami mansion. Lisa was not Leonard’s first Playmate girlfriend however there is no query that she is sort of the catch for Dr. Hochstein. The great physician is 15 years older than Lisa however the two appear to make fairly the glad couple touring the world and partying it up at their Miami mansion.

The couple struggled for a number of years to conceive a baby. Lisa suffered three miscarriages and tried in vitro fertilization 4 occasions earlier than choosing surrogacy. The Hochsteins welcomed son Logan on July 3, 2015, and daughter Elle on September 16, 2019.

Actual Property

In 2004, Lisa and Lenny paid $4.5 million for a 9,944 sq. foot residence within the Sundown Islands. They put the seven-bedroom, six-bathroom property, generally known as “Palacio del Eden,” in the marketplace for $10.75 million in 2012.

Earlier than itemizing the aforementioned mansion on the market, the couple bought an eight-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence on Star Island for $7.6 million. The house was bought out of foreclosures at a really massive low cost. On the time of buy, the property featured a white neo-classical mansion that was in-built 1925 by a famed Miami architect named Walter DeGarmo.

After taking possession, the Hochsteins had an engineer consider the construction. Upon consulting with the engineer, the couple determined the outdated mansion was not salvageable and they’d be higher off razing it and ranging from scratch. Sadly this determination was not well-received by the members of the Miami Design Preservation League, particularly after the Hochsteins revealed their plans to switch the mansion with a 20,000 square-foot new mansion. A bitter authorized battle ensued with lawsuits and counter-lawsuits forwards and backwards.

The authorized struggle was so intense {that a} neighbor on Star Island named John Jansheski determined to seriously change his personal plans for a property 15 homes down the block. Jansheski was so spooked by the Hochstein’s authorized warfare that as an alternative of razing the 90-year-old mansion he not too long ago bought, he determined to bodily uproot it by the inspiration and transfer it 150 toes to the again of the property so he may construct a brand new mansion instead.

In the long run, the Hochsteins had been victorious of their battle, however not till after he secured approval from practically each different residence proprietor on Star Island and submitted proof that confirmed the previous construction was completely unsafe. They had been capable of raze the previous mansion situated at 42 Star Island Drive in February 2013.

The house they ended up constructing is probably going price $40-50 million immediately primarily based on comparable Star Island gross sales. In December 2021 a close-by residence offered for $75 million. In January 2022, John Jansheski listed his two-mansion property for $90 million.