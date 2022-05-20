Dr. Michael Webberley wrongly prescribed sex-change treatments trans patients





A retired physician wrongly prescribed sex-change treatments to seven trans patients — together with one who was aged simply 9.

Dr Michael Webberley supplied puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones through GenderGP, his on-line gender clinic.

However a tribunal discovered he didn’t have the mandatory coaching.

He identified Affected person W — who had Asperger’s Syndrome — as gender dysphoric however did not acquire medical information.

Affected person W later dedicated suicide.

He identified a nine-year-old affected person on the idea of a questionnaire.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel in Manchester discovered him responsible of offering ­remedy that was “not clinically indicated”.

It would now resolve if Dr Webberley, who’s already suspended and lives in Spain, ought to face additional sanctions.

