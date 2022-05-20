News World

Dr. Michael Webberley wrongly prescribed sex-change treatments trans patients

2 days ago
A retired physician wrongly prescribed sex-change treatments to seven trans patients — together with one who was aged simply 9.

Dr Michael Webberley supplied puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones through GenderGP, his on-line gender clinic.

However a tribunal discovered he didn’t have the mandatory coaching.

He identified Affected person W — who had Asperger’s Syndrome — as gender dysphoric however did not acquire medical information.

Affected person W later dedicated suicide.

He identified a nine-year-old affected person on the idea of a questionnaire.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel in Manchester discovered him responsible of offering ­remedy that was “not clinically indicated”.

It would now resolve if Dr Webberley, who’s already suspended and lives in Spain, ought to face additional sanctions.

This story initially appeared on The Solar and was reproduced right here with permission.

