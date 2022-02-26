World

Dr. Oz says his celebrity ‘a huge advantage’ as he runs for Senate; says he’s ‘aligned’ with GOP voters

14 seconds ago
Orlando, Fla. – In a crowded and fighting Republican Senate primary that has turned out to be the most expensive race of the year, Mehmet Oz has one thing his rivals have for the GOP nomination – huge name recognition.

“It’s a huge advantage for everyone to know me and not only do they know me 96% of the time, it’s that they know me in a positive light,” The host of “Dr. Oz Show” has admitted.

Oz is a top contender among several well-paid candidates in the race to succeed Pennsylvania GOP Sen. Pat Tumi to retire. It is a Senate battle in a crucial battlefield state that could decide whether Republicans regain a majority in the chamber in mid-November elections.

“I’m in your own house, in your living room. And I want to emphasize, it’s not like being a television movie star during the day. People don’t see me on foot. I’m in their lives. I’m literally in the background when they’re making soup for their loved ones.” “When they’re not feeling well, I’m wondering what to say about that soup,” Oz said.

Republican Senate candidate. Oz speaks with Pennsylvania College Republicans during a meeting at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

Republican Senate candidate. Oz speaks with Pennsylvania College Republicans during a meeting at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on February 25, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

And he shares that “by testifying to me in that context, people say, ‘Well Giz, he’s like our family. He’s like our village doctor.’ And so when I start running, and I take positions, I don’t have to say crazy to notice because they already know I’m there. “

Oz spoke to Gadget Clock on Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, the largest and oldest annual gathering of leaders on the right. He says people who attend his campaign events “really don’t know if I’m aligned with their values. That’s the number one challenge. And I’m aligned, so they like it.”

Oz noted that voters who met and listened to him wanted to know if “I fought for them. Well, they’ve seen me fight for years on television. I will take action. There are two huge benefits to getting to know everyone. “

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate. Oz (right) and Jeff Barts make their way to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on February 25, 2022.

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate. Oz (right) and Jeff Barts make their way to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando on February 25, 2022.
Oz is in a crowded GOP race with top rivals such as Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, a West Point graduate and a veteran of the Gulf War who served as Treasury Department officials in the administration of former President George W. Bush; Jeff Barts, a real estate developer, philanthropist, and the 2018 Republican nominee for lieutenant governor; And Carla Sands, a real estate executive and chief Republican donor who served as ambassador to Denmark under former President Donald Trump.

The race has become ugly in the last few months, with many leading candidates launching their campaigns and outside Super PAC attacks and counter-attacks.

“I never expected it to be ugly. Duration. Of course it’s not ugly,” Oz said.

“But I’m a hedgehog,” he added. “If I fight to defend myself now, I’ll fight to defend you next. And I think that’s the kind of move that an early voting people would expect. So they’re actually watching carefully to see how good we are.” We will defend ourselves and fight for the things we think are most important. “

Looking at the Pennsylvania primary on May 17, Oz said, “The good news is: those who survive the primary will be really well prepared for the general election, because I don’t know how much more the Democrats can throw at each other. We’re already throwing at each other.”

