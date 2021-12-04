Dr. Sherif R. Zaki, Acclaimed Disease Detective, Dies at 65



He is survived by a daughter, Yasmin; One son, Sammy; And two sisters, Dorea and Safa.

In 1978, he graduated from Alexandria Medical School in Egypt with a second degree in the 800 class. But he was less interested in practicing medicine than in unraveling mysteries, which he had been obsessed with since the days of Enid Blyton’s novels.

He was at the center of his work at the CDC, “We go into the basics of how the disease occurs, the system,” he said in a 2016 interview with the state-run medical website. “Putting the pieces together. Solving puzzles. “

He received his master’s degree in pathology from the University of Alexandria. But since autopsies were not allowed in Egypt for religious reasons, he resided in physiological pathology at Emory University in Atlanta, where he also received a doctorate in experimental pathology.

He then went to work at CDC and became a naturalized American citizen.

Described by James LeDuc, former colleague, as “A kind of secret weapon for what has been done in the CDC on emerging diseases,” he was awarded the department’s highest honor nine times, the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Award for Distinguished Service.

“What sets him apart as a researcher is his creativity, collaboration, solid scientific methodology and extensive knowledge base.”

Dr. Zaki had no illusions that his work would ever be completed.

“We think we know everything,” he told the New York Times in 2007, “but we don’t know the tip of the iceberg.”

“There are a lot of viruses and bacteria that we don’t know about, that we don’t have tests on,” he added. “One hundred years from now, people will not believe that we did not even know the number of pathogens.”