Dr. Vijay Chauthaivale jokes about Congress: In-charge, Department of External Affairs, BJP, Dr. Vijay Chauthaivale tweeted and shared a video clip, this video clip is very funny, this video shows two people fighting for a chair: Baghel-Singhdev, Sidhu-Captain , Pilot-Gehlot … BJP leader shared a video and tweaked it

Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Rajasthan. The Congress has a similar situation in these three states. The story is entirely about the chair. There is a mutual quarrel to get this chair. Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singhdev in Chhattisgarh, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh in Punjab and Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan are busy pulling each other’s ‘legs’. BJP’s foreign affairs chief Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale criticized the position of the Congress. On Friday, he shared a video clip and wrote that it had nothing to do with the friendship between Baghel-Singhdev, Sidhu-Captain or Pilot-Gehlot.

Two people are seen in this video clip. They try to pull each other out of the chair in different ways and sit on their own. This video gives a glimpse of the circus show. They both laughed a lot in this funny video clip of about two minutes. Sharing the video clip on microblogging site Twitter, Vijay Chaturwale wrote, “This video has nothing to do with the friendship between Baghel-Singhdev, Sidhu-Captain or Pilot-Gehlot.”



Relations between Chief Minister Baghel and Health Minister Singhdev have been strained since the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh in December 2018. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. In such a situation, Singhdev should be made the Chief Minister now. Baghel and Singhdev have held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in the capital.

Meanwhile, a dispute has erupted between Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Pradesh Congress Committee chairman Navjyot Singh Sidhu. For a long time, both of them have been trying to insult each other. Ignoring Amarinder Singh’s opposition, the party leadership had a few weeks ago appointed Navjyot Singh Sidhu, a cricketer-turned-politician, as the Punjab Congress chief. But, so far the factionalism in the state Congress is not over.

In Rajasthan, a similar situation exists between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. The two camps have been openly mocking each other for the past several months. The pilot camp wants the Gehlot cabinet to be expanded. At the same time, the Chief Minister is avoiding this.