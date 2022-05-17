Draft of new congressional districts in New York state released



NEW YORK – A courtroom appointed professional released a draft of new congressional maps for New York state.

The maps would assist Republicans by creating 5 districts that lean GOP and not less than 4 others the place Republicans can be aggressive.

The reworked maps additionally change the equation in Democratic districts.

Based on the New York Occasions, Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney have been drawn right into a single district extending throughout Manhattan.

A courtroom will take touch upon the maps for 2 days earlier than a closing model is anticipated to be accredited by a decide on Friday.