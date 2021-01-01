Drag Flickr Harmanpreet Singh: Harmanpreet Singh Gurjeet Kaur, PR Sreejesh Savita nominated for annual awards

Highlights Harmanpreet scored six goals at the Tokyo Olympics

The men’s hockey team won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics

The women’s hockey team lost to Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjeet Kaur from the drag-flickers Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams have been nominated for FIH’s Best Player (Men and Women) awards.

In the men’s division, PR Sreejesh has secured a place in almost all the categories in the race to become the goalkeeper of the year, while in the women’s division, Savita Poonia has been nominated for the title.

Harmanpreet scored 6 goals in the Tokyo Olympics

Indian men’s head coach Graham Reed and his women’s team counterpart Shored Marin have been named FIH coaches for both men and women. Harmanpreet scored six goals in eight matches with her drag-flick at the Tokyo Olympics, helping the Indian men’s team win a historic bronze medal. With this medal, the team ended its 41-year drought.

Gurjeet was a key member of the Indian women’s team that lost to Britain in the Olympic bronze medal play-off. However, for the first time, the team managed to reach the Olympic semifinals. The 25-year-old from Punjab scored a goal against Australia in the semi-finals to give the team a 1-0 victory.

In addition to Gurjeet, the FIH Women’s Player of the Year award race is between Argentina’s Augustina Albertario and Augustina Gorzelin, along with the Netherlands ’Eva de Goede, Frederick Matala and Maria Vercur.

In the men’s division, in addition to Harmanpreet, there are Olympic gold medalists Arthur Van Doren and Alexander Hendricks of Belgium and silver medalists Jake Vetten, Aran Zalewski and Team Brand of Australia.

Sreejesh will get tough competition from this player

Sreejesh will face Belgium’s Vincent Vanash and Australia’s Andrew Charter of the Year for the Goalkeeper of the Year award. Among the women, Maddie Hinch of Britain and Belen Susie Savita of Argentina are in the running for the title.

India’s Sharmila Devi has been nominated for the FIH Emerging Women Player of the Year award for women along with Fiona Crackles (Great Britain) and Valentina Raposo (Argentina), while Vivek Prasad has been nominated along with Mustafa Qasim (South Africa) and senior. Findlay (New Zealand) nominated in the men’s group.

Former coach of Indian women’s hockey team also in the race

Shane McLeod (Belgium) and Colin Bach (Australia) were named Man of the Year along with Reed, while Shored Marin was named Alison Annan (Netherlands) and Mark Hager (Great Britain) in charge of their respective women’s teams. The role of

Voting ends September 15

Players, coaches, media and fans can vote for the respective female and male players, goalkeepers, emerging players and players of the year category from Monday (August 23) to September 15.

The election will be like this

In this poll, the votes of national organizations will be 50 per cent while the votes of media and fans / players will be 25-25 per cent. The winners will be announced next month or early October.

The award was not given last year because of Korana.

These awards were not given in 2020 due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. Nominations for the awards have been based on performance at the Tokyo Olympics since January 2020.

