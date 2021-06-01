DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE 4.17.7 APK for Android – Download



DRAGON BALL Z DOKKAN BATTLE is a nice little mix of mobile games. It mixes puzzles, board games, and card games with free-to-play titles. You play in Dokkan Events and the World Tournament to face off against tough enemies.

In Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, you play as an unnamed fighter working to avert the disasters. Trunks and King Kai direct you on your quest, forwarding the plot and offering battle advice. Players fight alongside Goku and team up with rivals such as Frieza, Cell, or Majin Buu from the anime.

Gameplay and Battles

In Dragon Ball Z, the battle style is a combination of a board game and a variation of color-matching games. Randomized rolls will propel the player’s team, assembled by “unlocking” fighter with in-game items or in-app purchases, across the board. The game is fun, the graphics are very nice and the gameplay addictive. A mix of puzzles and board game elements inspired by Puzzle & Dragons are the pillars of this new iteration of Son Goku and his friends.

The game actions are fast and exciting. Every time you summon a new character you will have to watch an often-slow-loading animation of Goku firing a Kamehameha at a planet. Naruto x Bruto has the same gameplay.

The battle sequences involve alignments of multicolored “Ki” balls that can be matched to do damage to your opponent in Dragon Ball Z. A lot of it is by chance but some strategy can be used by paying attention to “types” and their strengths and weaknesses.

For example, red/STR is strong against yellow/PHY but is weak to blue/AGL. Changing the order of your fighters, dealt with three at a time at the bottom of the screen in Dragon Ball Z, can also help to guard against attacks and/or instigate special combo moves. Just tap “Ki Spheres” on the battle screen and send enemies flying. For further details about characters and fighting skills, you can visit the developer’s website.

Drawbacks

There are a few drawbacks to this game. Such as heavy loading time between each screen and a lot of in-app purchases. The quality of game updates is poor with several unplanned maintenances every time a patch is released. There is nothing you can do unless you pay for dragon stones.