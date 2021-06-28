Dragon City 12.2.2 APK for Android – Download



Ready to take on the hottest dragon game and collect tons of adorable fire-breathing dragons? Dragon City is one of the easiest and joyful games, especially for kids. Train them to your will, grow your collection, and prove your might to claim the title of top Dragon Master in the world?

Players can find, train and master more than a hundred different dragons. Build a Dragon City on floating islands and fill it with farms, habitats, buildings, and tons of dragons. Treat your collection of cute baby dragons well and feed and evolve them into stunning beasts to expand your collection and battle them in the PvP Arenas.

The main goal of Dragon City is to train your dragons so that they can combat other players online. Join forces with other Dragon Masters in the game by joining an Alliance. Interact in the chat, participate in Alliance events, trade Orbs, and unlock special rewards. Combine dragons of Fire, Nature, Pure, Legend, and lots of other elements, to hatch adorable, unique hybrids to expand your collection. Dragon City is a fun social game that kids will probably like best due to its youth. Join your Facebook and Twitter accounts with it to show off your records to the world.

FEATURES:

Complete the Dragon Book There are over 1000 awesome dragons to breed and collect to make your Dragon City grow.

New dragons join the game every week through breeding events and special islands.

Decorate your dragons with cool Dragon Skins from special events.

Summon dragons from a magical world in the Tree Of Life and try their skills.

Adventure through the Dragon Quests and play against other Dragon Masters in the game’s PvP Arenas to collect one-of-a-kind dragons, claim Warrior’s Chests, and climb the leader boards.

Unlock advanced Dragon City features like the Ancient World and the Guardian Dragons.

Collect Orbs and empower your dragons: See their strength in battle grow.

Be social Join Alliances to play and battle with other Dragon Masters. Chat with them, trade Orbs in the Trading Hub, share in Alliance Gift Events, and open Alliance Chests.

Log in with Windows to save your game and play on all your devices – That way you can take your baby dragons everywhere.