Drake’s ‘Certified Boyfriend Boy’ ranks No. 1 for second week

In its second week, Drake’s hit new album, “Certified Lover Boy,” lost 61 percent of its sales, but it still peaked at #1 on Billboard’s charts, while Grammy-winning country star Casey Musgraves’ latest L. .P. at number 3

According to Billboard’s tracking arm, MRC data, “Certified Lover’s Boy” had 236,000 equivalent sales in the United States, down from 613,000 in its first week. With songs from the album receiving 305 million clicks, almost all of its total was attributed to streaming activity – still a huge weekly number, surpassing only J.J. Cole’s opening weeks of “The Off-Season” (325 million). Kanye West’s “Donda” (357 million) and, of course, “Certified Boyfriend Boy” (744 million).

The Musgraves’ fifth studio album, “Star-Crossed”, debuted at number 3 with 77,000 sales, with 38 million streams and 47,000 copies sold as a complete package. The Musgraves’ last LP, “Golden Hour,” won album of the year and best country album at the 2019 Grammys.

West’s “Donda” is at No. 2 with the equivalent of 79,000 sales in its third week. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” opens at number 4, and “The Melodic Blue” by rapper Baby Kem, a lead by Kendrick Lamar, opens at number 5.