Dramatic Day Reveals Details About the Parents of a School Shooting Suspect



But Shannon Smith, one of the couple’s lawyers, told the judge that the whole picture would unfold. “There is a lot going on beyond what was reported to this court,” she said.

During the operation, the rescue squad revealed some details of the couple’s life.

Ms. Crumbley, 43, grew up in the Clarkston, Detroit suburb, about 20 minutes from Oxford, her lawyer said. Her lawyer added that Ms. Crumbley had recently been working as a marketing director. An undead profile recently listed on the website of a real estate company in Michigan listed her as an employee.

Ms Crumbley was charged with driving under the influence a year ago, according to her lawyer, and court records show some other allegations of misconduct.

Mr Crombley, 45, was also convicted of DUI, but no more serious charges, his lawyer said.

In his Facebook profile, which has since been deleted, Mr. Crumbley has listed job histories in a handful of small software and technology companies. According to the firm, most recently, from February to July, he worked as an independent contractor for a San Francisco-based technology company called Monarch.

“He was fired for reasons unrelated to the incident,” said Chase Gonzalez, the company’s chief executive, who declined to give further details.

The couple once lived in Florida but returned to Michigan several years ago, their lawyers said. He bought his home in 2015 near Oxford City.

Mr Crumbley’s ex-girlfriend, Michelle Cobb, 39, struggled on Saturday with the man she said fell in love with the current news. Ms. Cobb, who has a son, Elijah, 18, with Mr. Crumbley, told them about their relationship in an interview outside her home in Jacksonville, Fla.