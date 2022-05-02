Dramatic new ad campaign aims to get drivers to slow down on city streets



NEW YORK – New York City has launched a new safety campaign to stop speeding drivers.

CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock says it focuses on the brutality of pedestrians getting struck.

The ad depicts pedestrians and cyclists soaring through the air after being hit by vehicles. It aims to send a clear message

“Speeding ruins lives, slow down,” said Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez.

Speeding ruins live. Slow down. Today, @NYCMayor announced a $4 million campaign to combat speeding and reckless driving.pic.twitter.com/uxniHNTJTS — NYC Mayor’s Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) May 2, 2022

Rodriguez, along with Mayor Eric Adams, announced the new multimedia ad campaign Monday. They want to stop traffic violence.

“Having safe streets is more than gun violence. The metal of a bullet destroy lives, and the metal of a car destroy lives,” Adams said.

The ads will run in nine different languages across mainstream and ethnic media outlets. There will also be billboards, like one unveiled Monday, posters at bus shelters, LinkNYC kiosks, and gas station pumps.

The campaign focuses on neighborhoods like East New York, where crashes happen more often.

“Right here in East New York, there have been 35 fatalities and 300 serious injuries in the last five years,” Adams said. “Crashes are more frequent. Speeding and reckless driving have increased. Driver and pedestrian deaths are far too high.”

Murdock asked New Yorker Monique Walker to watch the ad. Her reaction speak volumes.

“That’s a bit scary, to what actually happens when a pedestrian gets hit,” Walker said.

“Do you think this ad will have an impact on how people drive on the streets of New York City?” Murdock asked.

“I think it can,” Walker said. “If people pay attention and put themselves in that position.”

Perhaps then, they’ll consider what could happen if they don’t slow down on the streets of New York City.

“Speeding ruins lives. Slow down,” Adams said.