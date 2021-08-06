Dramatizing the Chernobyl Disaster, for its Survivors

While HBO’s approach was to dissect the systemic flaws in the Soviet system that led to the disaster, the Russian film does something familiar to the country’s cultural tradition: to emphasize the role of the individual, people’s personal heroism and dedication to a higher cause.

Before the disaster, Rodnyansky had “lived a fairly stable life, then something happened that made me think of the system that does not let people know about the disaster that can kill hundreds of thousands of people – it doesn’t ‘is not a fair system, ”he said, referring to the government’s silence immediately after the explosion.

Thirty-five years later, Rodnyansky said it was clear that the Chernobyl explosion was one of the major events that led to the breakup of the Soviet Union. It “changed the perception of life, of the system and of the country,” he said, making “many Ukrainians, if not the majority, think about the responsibility of Moscow and the need for Ukraine to to be independent “.

Today, the plant site has less than 2,000 workers who maintain a giant sarcophagus placed above the site to ensure that no nuclear waste is discharged. This month Ukraine will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union. The anniversary comes as the country tries to protect itself against Russia after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatist militants in eastern Ukraine.

Although the making of this film resonated particularly with Rodnyansky, he has already made epic historical films: which won the award for best screenplay at Cannes in 2014.

In 2015, he got the screenplay for “Chernobyl 1986” and sent it to Danila Kozlovsky, a leading director and actor who was then on the set of the TV series “Vikings”.