dravid-head-coach-of-indian-team-announced-by-bcci-till-2023-odi-world-cup-replace-ravi-shastri-after-t20-world-cup-2021 – Rahul Dravid becomes Team India’s New Head Coach, BCCI Announced; Will handle responsibility till 2023 ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of India. After the T20 World Cup 2021, he will handle this responsibility till the ODI World Cup 2023.

The Cricket Board of India (BCCI) on Wednesday appointed former captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. This announcement was being speculated for a long time but today it has been confirmed. A few days ago it was reported that this great batsman had been persuaded by the top officials of the board for this post.

Dravid, who is serving as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been appointed to the post for two years till the 50-over World Cup to be held in India in 2023.

The 47-year-old Dravid, who played for India legend, was the first choice of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, who spoke to him in Dubai to persuade him to apply for the post. After Dravid’s application, the BCCI did not need to look into any other application.

According to a BCCI media release, “The Cricket Advisory Committee on Wednesday unanimously appointed Rahul Dravid as the head coach of Team India (Senior Men’s Team). Sulakshana Nayak and RP Singh are included in this committee. The former India captain will take over the position from the upcoming home series against New Zealand. ”

The BCCI had invited applications for the post on October 26 as the tenure of outgoing Ravi Shastri ends after the ICC T20 World Cup.

Dravid said, “It is an honor to be appointed as the new head coach of the Indian cricket team and I am ready for this responsibility. ”

He also thanked his predecessor Shastri for his role in taking the current Indian team to this point. The team has done very well under Shastri’s guidance and I look forward to taking this forward while working with the team. ”