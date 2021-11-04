dravid-played-for-other-country-than-india-on-special-request-for-12-matches-from-scotland-also-faced-pakistan-in-the-tour-match-scored-600-runs – Rahul Dravid, who has played for a country other than India, had scored 600 runs in 12 matches; Face to face with Pakistan

Rahul Dravid has done wonders for India, do you know that he has played international cricket for a country other than India. During this, he has also scored 600 runs in 12 matches for that country.

Although there have been many names in the history of Indian cricket, which are difficult to forget, but there are some names that have earned a name not only in India but also in foreign countries. There is one such big name who scored more than 24 thousand international runs in his career for India, but for Scotland also that legend played 12 matches.

Yes, the Indian legend played 12 ODIs for Scotland. Even now, if you could not remember, then now let us tell you that the legendary player was called ‘The Wall’ i.e. Rahul Dravid. He has also been appointed by the BCCI as the new head coach of the Indian team on Wednesday. Apart from India, he has also played 12 ODIs for Scotland.

How did Rahul Dravid play for Scotland?

Actually that was the period after the 2003 World Cup when Team India returned as runner up in the ICC event. Rahul Dravid was the vice-captain of the team at that time and Sourav Ganguly was the captain. At the same time, New Zealand legend John Wright was handling the responsibility of head coach.

Gwynne Jones, the chief executive of the Scottish Cricket Union, requested John Wright at that time and demanded an Indian superstar due to the Marquee Overseas Player rule. He requested for a player who can help the Scotland cricket team and get to learn new things.

At that time the Scottish Saltires were promoted to the National League for a trial period of three years. John Wright wanted to give this responsibility to Sachin Tendulkar but at the same time he also offered this to Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid was newly married at that time to his wife Vijeta Dravid. So he had to find time for them to go somewhere. Due to which he agreed to a three-month contract. According to media reports, at that time he had signed this contract for 45 thousand pounds.

After this, Rahul reached Scotland with his wife. There he played 11 ODIs for Scotland. All these matches were against different county teams. He scored 600 runs in all the matches at an average of 66.66.

Apart from this, Rahul Dravid also played against Pakistan in a tour match for Scotland. But in this match he was dismissed on the very first ball without opening the account. Pakistan won this match very easily. In this way he played a total of 12 matches for Scotland.

A look at Dravid’s international career

Rahul Dravid has played 164 Test matches, 344 ODIs and one T20 match for the Indian team. Rahul Dravid has scored 13288 runs in Tests at an average of 52.31. At the same time, 10889 runs are recorded in his name in ODIs at an average of 39.17.

Apart from this, in the only T20 match, Rahul Dravid scored 31 runs at an average of 31.00 and an excellent strike rate of 147.62. In 89 matches of IPL, he has scored 2174 runs at an average of 28.33 and strike rate of 115.52.