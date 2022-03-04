Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing LeBron James



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

With less than two years to go before the franchise’s record 17th NBA Championship, the Lakers and forward LeBron James were overwhelmed by their own fans during a 123-95 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night.

James is tired and annoyed and responds to a group of fans at Crypto.com Arena.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Do you know what the ball is going to do but basketball? Shut up yo donkey,” James said.

In terms of the team’s overall success, despite having a 27-34 record this season, Warriors forward Drymond Green found it annoying that fans would express their frustration with the team in the game.

Talking about it Volume The podcast sided with Green James and called on Lakers fans to provoke the team.

“It’s very uncomfortable and disrespectful to be haunted by your own fans,” Green said. “I was shocked … I thought it was very sad. I thought it was very sad, and as I said I thought it was very uncomfortable from the fanbase of one of the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be like that.” Like a lost monkey. “

It was a tough task for Los Angeles, 3-7 in the last 10 games. Injuries to Anthony Davis have caused problems, leaving James, Russell Westbrook and an aging crew to bear the brunt.

“You can spoil 100 percent, we’re all ruined by things at some point in our lives, but let’s not be brat,” Green said. “And it was as glamorous as anything I’ve seen, considering that this team just didn’t win a championship two years ago! And now you’re blabbering on? I thought it was absolutely ridiculous.”