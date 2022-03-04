Sports

Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing LeBron James

31 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing LeBron James
Written by admin
Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing LeBron James

Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for booing LeBron James

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

With less than two years to go before the franchise’s record 17th NBA Championship, the Lakers and forward LeBron James were overwhelmed by their own fans during a 123-95 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night.

James is tired and annoyed and responds to a group of fans at Crypto.com Arena.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“Do you know what the ball is going to do but basketball? Shut up yo donkey,” James said.

In terms of the team’s overall success, despite having a 27-34 record this season, Warriors forward Drymond Green found it annoying that fans would express their frustration with the team in the game.

Talking about it Volume The podcast sided with Green James and called on Lakers fans to provoke the team.

Charlotte, NC - November 14: Golden State Warriors' Drymond Green # 23 celebrates during a game against Charlotte Hornet on November 14, 2021 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Note to the User: The User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading or using this photograph, the User agrees to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement. Compulsory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith / NBAE via Getty Images)

Charlotte, NC – November 14: Golden State Warriors’ Drymond Green # 23 celebrates during a game against Charlotte Hornet on November 14, 2021 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Note to the User: The User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading or using this photograph, the User agrees to the terms of the Getty Images License Agreement. Compulsory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith / NBAE via Getty Images)
(Kent Smith / NBAE via Getty Images)

“It’s very uncomfortable and disrespectful to be haunted by your own fans,” Green said. “I was shocked … I thought it was very sad. I thought it was very sad, and as I said I thought it was very uncomfortable from the fanbase of one of the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be like that.” Like a lost monkey. “

READ Also  IND vs SL Virat Kohli 100th Test: Virat Kohli Said Never Thought I Would Play 100 Tests, Kohli Became Emotional While Talking About The 100th Match; Watch Video - Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli

It was a tough task for Los Angeles, 3-7 in the last 10 games. Injuries to Anthony Davis have caused problems, leaving James, Russell Westbrook and an aging crew to bear the brunt.

“You can spoil 100 percent, we’re all ruined by things at some point in our lives, but let’s not be brat,” Green said. “And it was as glamorous as anything I’ve seen, considering that this team just didn’t win a championship two years ago! And now you’re blabbering on? I thought it was absolutely ridiculous.”

#Draymond #Green #blasts #Lakers #fans #booing #LeBron #James

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Big 12 fines Texas $25,000 for fans storming court

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment