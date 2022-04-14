Draymond Green says the 2016 Warriors were the ‘best team ever’ despite losing in the Finals



Winning the 2016 Warriors 73 regular season games is an achievement that no team other than the ’96 Bulls has ever sniffed, but unlike the Jordan-led Bulls squad, they fell short.

Nevertheless, Warriors’ future Hall of Fame power forward Drymond Green says the team is still the best team on the Drymond Green show, including Volume Sports.

A great team of all time, but it’s a bold and highly biased statement when you play for the team.

The interview began with Drymond asking Steve Curry if he would trade his rings to win both the 2017 and 2018 Championship 2016 titles. That’s an interesting question because the only thing that kept the squad from talking to the Bulls that year was falling short of the Showtime Lakers and Bird’s Celtics Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Curry finally said ‘no’ and Green would even say that he knew the answer was not true. He acknowledged that they both deal with their confidence as they choose to embark on their play activities.

Apparently there are going to be a lot of old school basketball fans who would never hand over that ‘best’ title to a jump shooting team in modern times, but have won 73 games, more than any other team in league history, and then LeBron James. Cleveland equestrian for all marble? What other team in the history of the sport can say that they have achieved impressive feats in the space of six months? Not many, so the best conversation of all time would at least raise some legs because of that imaginary victory. But apparently Drymond suspended himself for 5 games, the team lost all momentum in the series and the Cavaliers won the title.

The conversation should end for the best team of all time, especially those from the team. If a player of another era wants to share praise for a team that wins in a short time, then fine. But to create a podcast and then create a case for the best to downplay the importance of a championship title? We can’t just give that slide. There is certainly an argument for this team as one of the best basketball teams of all time, but you can’t be higher than the ones you haven’t lost. Lifting a championship banner for Jordan game winners means more than a strong bench or any other advantage that we want to give Golden State.

It’s unfortunate for the team that they didn’t make it in 2016. It really is. This ‘best of all time’ conversation for runners-up must die.